Type 45 Daring-class air-defence destroyer HMS Dragon moored in Portsmouth Harbour Portsmouth England. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Draper

A former Royal Navy captain has told LBC that a delay in a British warship reaching Cyprus could lead to a ''major loss of life" among UK armed forces on the Mediterranean island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

HMS Dragon is moored in Portsmouth while it is supplied for duty, a process which is likely to take days. It is due to travel to Cyprus in the coming days amid widespread conflict in the Middle East. But the British warship with orders to defend a base in Cyprus from attacks by Iran is unlikely to set sail until early next week. Read more: Iran war LIVE: Ambassador summoned by the UK Government

Speaking to LBC, John Foreman, a naval expert who used to serve in the Gulf region, said the warship should have been deployed weeks ago but that the Ministry of Defence decided to try and "sit the war out". He said: "The fact that we're now scrambling to send a destroyer to the eastern Mediterranean indicates we should have sent one two or three weeks ago in the anticipation of the war starting in Iran. "It strikes me that the Ministry of Defence has been on the back foot. "When I worked in the Gulf in 2011 and 2012, we knew that if there was a conflict there, then Iran would lash out and retaliate, so it doesn't take the brains of an archbishop to work out that this is like a likely scenario. "So, if you know that America is building up to something big in the Gulf, in Iran, the Ministry of Defence could have worked out what measures we needed to take. "So, we sent some jets to Qatar, we sent some jets to Cyprus. We may have beefed up defences in Akrotiri, but obviously it wasn't enough. "It strikes me that this is a political decision taken to try and sit the war out, but that failed on day one because Iran attacked UK personnel in both Bahrain and in Cyprus. "And now they're having to be forced to react. They're seeing the Greeks and the French go to defend Cyprus, and the government's being forced into action. There's a sort of learned helplessness in the MoD to do nothing.