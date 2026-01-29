Trainline, which produced the estimate, called for rail reform that "focuses on what matters" to passengers.

More than £80 million in delay repay funds are being lost because of convoluted claims processes, ticketing app Trainline says. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

More than £80 million in delay repay funds are being lost because of convoluted claims processes, ticketing app Trainline says.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The app has called for the process for claiming refunds over delays to be reformed as the Labour government gradually nationalises the railways. Trainline, which produced the estimate, called for rail reform that "focuses on what matters" to passengers. Customers who buy tickets via a train operator's website or app can often make so-called "one click" compensation claims through the delay repay when a service is delayed or cancelled. But access to this is denied to the roughly one in four passengers who use independent ticket retailers such as Trainline. Read More: Birmingham-Manchester railway line announced after ministers scrapped HS2 Read More: Suspected vandal arrested over quarter of million pounds worth of graffiti damage to Northern Line trains

The app has called for the process for claiming refunds over delays to be reformed as the Labour government gradually nationalises the railways. Picture: Getty