Millions in Delay Repay compensation lost amid lengthy claims processes, ticket provider says
Trainline, which produced the estimate, called for rail reform that "focuses on what matters" to passengers.
More than £80 million in delay repay funds are being lost because of convoluted claims processes, ticketing app Trainline says.
The app has called for the process for claiming refunds over delays to be reformed as the Labour government gradually nationalises the railways.
Customers who buy tickets via a train operator's website or app can often make so-called "one click" compensation claims through the delay repay when a service is delayed or cancelled.
But access to this is denied to the roughly one in four passengers who use independent ticket retailers such as Trainline.
They are forced to navigate more complicated and manual processes to obtain payouts.
Trainline has launched a petition calling on the Government to enable "one click" claims to be made by all online ticket buyers.
The company's chief executive Jody Ford said: "Six minutes of form-filling after a delayed train is unacceptable.
"With years of innovation and industry cooperation, we've made huge progress in simplifying ticket buying, but compensation must be just as easy when journeys are disrupted.
"Passengers want rail reform that focuses on what matters to them, and 'one-click' delay repay is a practical change the industry and Government can do together."
A survey of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by Trainline indicated 29 per cent of train passengers failed to claim the disruption compensation they were entitled to last year.
Some 58 per cent of claimants said their most recent application took at least six minutes to complete, while 43 per cent described the process as frustrating and time-consuming.
Ben Plowden, chief executive of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Making compensation easy and consistent would help rebuild confidence in the railway and show passengers that their time and money are valued."
The Government is introducing widespread reforms of the rail industry, including simplifying ticketing.
The Department for Transport and the Rail Delivery Group were approached for a comment.