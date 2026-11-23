Delia Smith has told LBC that plans for a data centre near Norwich are "outrageous" . Picture: Global

By Chay Quinn

Delia Smith has told LBC that plans for a data centre near Norwich are "outrageous" and urged the Prime Minister to "do your homework" on the risks of artificial intelligence.

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The cook and television presenter said she was concerned about the impact of the proposed Norwich Apex data centre on nearby residents, as well as its potential use of water and electricity. Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Smith said she was not opposed to AI or all data centres but argued that large facilities should not be built close to people's homes. "I'm not against AI. I think it can serve the public," she said. "But I do think it's wrong when AI threatens that it's going to rule the public rather than just serve it." Smith joined broadcaster Jake Humphrey and local representatives at Marston Marshes to oppose the proposal. Read More: Chancellor keen for more UK data centres but wants to avoid ‘free-for-all on AI’ Read More: Britain doesn't have to choose between building homes and data centres

‘The government are wrong. They’re just wrong.’



Cook and television presenter Delia Smith has a message for Andy Burnham as she protests against the building of a giant data centre in Norwich. @TomSwarbrick1 pic.twitter.com/2dYyQ0lEcV — LBC (@LBC) November 23, 2026

She told LBC: "Big, huge data centres are a lovely example of that, dumped in beautiful areas next to where people live. And they have no say whatsoever in it. "And this particular place in Norfolk is very, very beautiful. And I think it's outrageous that that's going to be put there of no benefit whatsoever to the people." The people behind the proposal say it would bring £1.2 billion of investment to the area, support 1,200 workers during construction and create 100 to 150 permanent jobs. They also say it would support local biodiversity. Smith disputed the claimed benefits and raised concerns about noise from cooling equipment and the amount of water and electricity the facility could use. Asked about the suggestion that her opposition was an example of Nimbyism, she said she wanted to campaign against large data centres more widely.

Smith joined broadcaster Jake Humphrey and local representatives at Marston Marshes to oppose the proposal. Picture: Global

Marston Marshes. Picture: Global