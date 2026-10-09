Under UK law, e-bikes must meet certain safety regulations, including their electric motors only working when the pedals are turned, and cutting out when a speed of 15.5mph is reached

Deliveroo said it was calling on the Government to ban the sale of unsafe e-bike conversion kits to the public. Picture: Chris Batson/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Deliveroo drivers riding illegal e-bikes too fast could be banned from the platform, the delivery service has said.

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The company has said it will be introducing technology to better monitor when a rider is sustaining speeds that a bicycle or legal e-bike could not reasonably reach. In these cases, Deliveroo said it would contact the rider about their vehicle before removing their access to the platform if they have knowingly registered an incorrect vehicle or the issue continues. Under UK law, e-bikes must meet certain safety regulations, including their electric motors only working when the pedals are turned, and cutting out when a speed of 15.5mph is reached. Their electric motor must also have a maximum power output of 250 watts. However, e-bike conversion kits can be purchased online which enable riders to fit motor and battery systems that exceed legal power or speed limits. Read More: Moment police disguised as street cleaner and Deliveroo rider pounce on wanted man carrying concealed weapon Read More: Deliveroo expanding into restaurant bookings after US takeover

E-bike and e-scooter fires are often caused by the failure of batteries, conversion kits or chargers. Picture: Andrew Hasson/Alamy

As part of a campaign on road safety, Deliveroo said it was calling on the Government to ban the sale of unsafe conversion kits to the public. Paul Bedford, the company’s policy and sustainability director, said: “The safety of our riders and the public on the roads is a priority for us, and we take that responsibility incredibly seriously. “That’s why we’re launching the Ride Safe campaign, in an effort to make our roads safer for everyone. “We’re calling on the Government to go one step further and stop this problem at its source, because anyone can buy these kits, fit them to any bike, and put themselves and others at risk. “We think our industry has a responsibility to lead on e-bike safety, and we want the law to catch up.” Deliveroo’s campaign was welcomed by Transport for London and London Fire Brigade, who recorded 171 e-bike fires last year.

Under UK law, e-bikes must meet certain safety regulations. Picture: Bennett Dean/Alamy