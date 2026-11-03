Rapid delivery services carting cheap drink to people’s front doors are “fuelling” alcohol harm, experts have warned. Picture: Anna Moskvina/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rapid delivery services carting cheap drink to people’s front doors are “fuelling” alcohol harm, experts have warned.

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A group of MPs, health leaders and charities have said that “very strong, very cheap” alcohol is “available everywhere”. One way to tackle the wide availability of cheap and strong alcohol could be the introduction of minimum unit pricing (MUP) in England, they said. Minimum pricing sets a baseline price at which a unit of alcohol – such as beer, wine and vodka – can be sold. In a letter to Health Secretary Yvette Cooper, 55 experts said that the evidence from Scotland and Wales, where MUP has already been introduced, is “clear and compelling” as it called for England to adopt the policy. Read More: Burnham warns UK faces 'winter of greater flooding' and plays down Angela Rayner's joke about stockpiling alcohol Read More: NHS A&Es roll out 'early warning system' to spot deteriorating children's health earlier

Minimum pricing sets a baseline price at which a unit of alcohol – such as beer, wine and vodka – can be sold. . Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy

“Very strong, very cheap alcohol is available everywhere in this country, from our supermarkets to our corner shops and increasingly via online rapid delivery services,” according to the letter, which has been shared with the Press Association. “This creates the ideal conditions for escalating alcohol harm, harm which can be reduced through minimum unit pricing.” The letter from MP Cat Smith and the Alcohol Health Alliance has been signed by dozens of MPs and other health leaders including officials from the Royal College of Physicians, Alcohol Change UK and Cancer Research UK. They said the policy targets the cheapest drinks linked to greatest harm. It reduces health inequalities “while delivering measurable health gains – including saving lives”, the authors added. The policy was introduced in Wales in 2020, with the authors highlighting how this led to the “removal of cheap, high strength products associated with the highest levels of harm from the market”.

In a letter to Health Secretary Yvette Cooper, 55 experts said that the evidence from Scotland and Wales, where MUP has already been introduced, is “clear and compelling”. Picture: Ian Davidson/Alamy