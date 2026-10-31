He also tried to use the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to obtain more than £62,000 through 20 fraudulent registrations

Atikur Rahman, 34, a delivery driver who assumed the identities of his closest friends and family to steal more than £172,000 in benefit payments. Picture: DWP/Press Association

By Rebecca Henrys

A delivery driver who assumed the identities of his closest friends and family to steal more than £172,000 in benefit payments has been jailed.

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Atikur Rahman, 34, used 26 identities along with fictitious companies, employment information and children to make more than 40 claims for benefits including maternity allowance, universal credit, tax credits and child benefit, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said. He also tried to use the Eat Out to Help Out scheme – designed to support the struggling hospitality sector during Covid – to obtain more than £62,000 through 20 fraudulent registrations. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) intervened before any money was paid out. Rahman, from Margate, Kent, was uncovered when one of the victims of his scam tried to make their own benefit claim in 2018 and staff became suspicious, raising concerns, according to DWP. Read more: King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology Read more: Judge orders Trump administration to cease threats to prosecute election officials

Eat Out to Help Out sign on restaurant door. Picture: Kay Roxby/Alamy

Financial information led DWP investigators to a trove of claims using hijacked identities. Rahman was sentenced on Friday at Canterbury Crown Court to 40 months' imprisonment and an eight-year director disqualification after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges between July 2015 and May 2021. Lilian Greenwood, minister for innovation, fraud and data, said: “This was a sickening exploitation of people who were persuaded to place their trust in Atikur Rahman. “Every pound lost to fraud is money that should be spent supporting those who genuinely need help and funding vital public services, and I want to thank our investigators and HMRC in their handling of this complex case. “Let this be a warning to all fraudsters – we are undertaking the biggest crackdown in a generation to restore trust and fairness in the welfare system. You will be caught and face the consequences.”