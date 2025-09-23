Delivery driver seriously injured after being dragged down road during van theft
A delivery driver has been seriously injured after being "dragged down the road" during a van theft.
Listen to this article
The victim was delivering a parcel in Blunsdon High Street in Swindon at about 12:30pm when the suspect jumped in the van and drove off.
The driver, a woman in her 40s, attempted to hold on to the vehicle but was dragged down the road.
She has been taken to hospital with injuries that are potentially life-changing, Wiltshire Police said.
The force said they have since located the vehicle.
They added: "We have already spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene however we are keen to hear from any witnesses who we haven’t spoken to, or anyone who has information.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident."
