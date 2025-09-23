A delivery driver has been seriously injured after being "dragged down the road" during a van theft.

The victim was delivering a parcel in Blunsdon High Street in Swindon at about 12:30pm when the suspect jumped in the van and drove off.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, attempted to hold on to the vehicle but was dragged down the road.

She has been taken to hospital with injuries that are potentially life-changing, Wiltshire Police said.

The force said they have since located the vehicle.