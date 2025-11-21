A supermarket has reportedly seen a surge in demand for brightly-coloured vegetables after encouragement from nutritionists to “eat the rainbow” in order to be healthier.

Tesco brassica buyer Simon Tenwick said the supermarket has decided to stock red kale “as a direct result of this rainbow vegetables trend” and it will go on sale in the next few weeks.

This includes: demand for rainbow carrots up by 100% this autumn versus last; pink onions up 100% this autumn; rainbow chard up 70% this autumn; Cavolo Nero, also known as “black cabbage”, up around 30% in the last year.

Tesco has seen rocketing demand for brightly-coloured vegetables in the past year – and particularly in the last few months – as the advice to add colourful veg to the plate has apparently begun to resonate.

By eating fruits and vegetables of different colours, experts say people are likely to achieve a good range of vitamins and minerals for maintaining health and wellbeing.

“We are seeing a definite surge in demand for more unusual, brightly-coloured vegetables in a trend which has become especially pronounced in the last few months,” said Mr Tenwick.

“This summer we saw all-time record demand for fruit, with millions of extra packs of berries, cherries, watermelons, pineapples, grapes, bananas among the top sellers.

“With this latest increase it would appear that more shoppers are now actively looking for healthy vegetables in order to improve their nutritional intake.

“As a direct result of this rainbow vegetables trend we have decided to stock red kale which will be going on sale in a matter of weeks.”

The trend has prompted some growers to plant more of these colourful vegetable varieties to meet growing demand.

One grower which has reported the trend is Tesco supplier A H Worth, based near Spalding, Lincolnshire, which has started growing red kale.

A H Worth has also seen demand for Cavolo Nero unexpectedly soar by 23% this autumn.

Darren Huxtable, commercial manager of A H Worth, said: “Kale has never been more popular in the UK and shoppers are finding it a very versatile vegetable that is equally delicious in salads as it is with a traditional roast dinner.

“But we’re also hearing that it has become a favourite with the younger generation who are whisking it up in smoothies.

“In the spring we decided to trial planting red kale as this variety is slightly sweeter and the bold colouring helps brighten up salads and smoothies in the dark winter months.”

Nearby brassica specialist grower TH Clements, of Boston, Lincolnshire, has seen demand for purple sprouting broccoli rocket so much that it now grows three times as much as it did in 2022.

Tesco company nutritionist Natasha Maynard said evidence shows there are significant health benefits to getting at least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day.

She said: “A variety of colour not only gives a strong visual impact on your plate, but different coloured fruits and vegetables contain different vitamins and minerals your body needs to maintain good health.

“To get the most benefit, try to eat one portion from each colour group.

“Choose from red, green, yellow, white, purple and orange varieties of fruits and vegetables.”