Dembele double sends Liverpool crashing out of the Champions League
Liverpool will end this season trophyless after Ousmane Dembele’s double saw Paris St Germain knock them out of the Champions League.
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Arne Slot’s spirited side failed to produce a famous Anfield comeback to reach the semi-finals, as they succumbed to the holders for the second successive season.
The home team were frustrated by an outstanding PSG, having a penalty decision overturned before Dembele took the wind out of their sails.
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The Ballon d'Or winner then added gloss to the scoreline with a second late strike, with the 2-0 win in the rain wrapping up a deserved 4-0 quarter-final triumph.
The Reds put in a far better performance than they had in the first leg at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday, when Slot acknowledged they were fortunate to escape only two down having been outclassed and forced into “survival mode”.
Liverpool showed the kind of fight that captain Virgil van Dijk had questioned after the FA Cup exit to Manchester City, but the Parisians ultimately prevailed against English opposition in a fifth successive two-legged tie.
Anfield applauded their players’ efforts at the end of an evening that began with silence as the victims of the Hillsborough disaster were remembered on the eve of the 37th anniversary.
The ground would rock when play got under way as Liverpool attempted to unsettle PSG, who were denied by an early Ibrahima Konate block and a Giorgi Mamardashvili save from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s stinger.
Alexander Isak, making his first start since December, saw a header easily saved before a backtracking Mamardashvili kept out Dembele who then wasted another chance.
Slot also started Hugo Ekitike in attack, but he left on a stretcher around the half-hour mark following an awkward fall, with Mohamed Salah introduced for what proved his final Champions League appearance for the Reds.
It may not have been that way had Liverpool not been denied in extraordinary fashion moments after play had resumed.
Matvei Safonov made a superb stop before Marquinhos’ last-gasp challenge denied Van Dijk. Little wonder the PSG captain roared in the Merseyside rain.
PSG tried to put the game to bed before half-time, with Liverpool turning to Cody Gakpo at the break in place of Isak.
The substitute quickly hit a skipping 20-yard shot that Safonov tipped behind, with fellow half-time introduction Joe Gomez headed over from the resulting corner.
Desire Doue followed Nuno Mendes in limping off as PSG dealt with injuries of their own and battened down the hatches as Liverpool launched a barrage of attacks.
Ryan Gravenberch slammed narrowly off target and Kerkez hit a first-time strike just across the face of goal as Slot’s side attacked the Kop, which cheered after Maurizio Mariani pointed to the spot the 64th minute.
The referee adjudged Willian Pacho to have fouled Alexis Mac Allister but changed his mind after being sent to the monitor.
Liverpool’s frustration was palpable, but they kept pushing as Mac Allister headed wide and teenage substitute Rio Ngumoha’s snapshot forced a fantastic save.
But hopes of an incredible comeback were extinguished in the 72nd minute. Dembele smartly cut away from Mac Allister on the edge of the box and sent a low curling left-footed effort beyond Mamardashvili to end the contest.
Gravenberch and Kerkez had further attempts before Dembele added gloss in stoppage time after being set up by substitute Bradley Barcola, as the crowd defiantly sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” despite Liverpool’s last chance of silverware ending.