Ousmane Dembélé’s double saw Paris Saint-Germain knock Liverpool out of the Champions League. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Liverpool will end this season trophyless after Ousmane Dembele’s double saw Paris St Germain knock them out of the Champions League.

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Arne Slot’s spirited side failed to produce a famous Anfield comeback to reach the semi-finals, as they succumbed to the holders for the second successive season. The home team were frustrated by an outstanding PSG, having a penalty decision overturned before Dembele took the wind out of their sails. Read more: Defiant Mikel Arteta insists he has 'zero fear' and is 'on fire' despite trophy hunt stumbles Read more: Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola to leave club

The result means Liverpool will end this season trophyless. Picture: Getty

The Ballon d'Or winner then added gloss to the scoreline with a second late strike, with the 2-0 win in the rain wrapping up a deserved 4-0 quarter-final triumph. The Reds put in a far better performance than they had in the first leg at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday, when Slot acknowledged they were fortunate to escape only two down having been outclassed and forced into “survival mode”. Liverpool showed the kind of fight that captain Virgil van Dijk had questioned after the FA Cup exit to Manchester City, but the Parisians ultimately prevailed against English opposition in a fifth successive two-legged tie. Anfield applauded their players’ efforts at the end of an evening that began with silence as the victims of the Hillsborough disaster were remembered on the eve of the 37th anniversary. The ground would rock when play got under way as Liverpool attempted to unsettle PSG, who were denied by an early Ibrahima Konate block and a Giorgi Mamardashvili save from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s stinger. Alexander Isak, making his first start since December, saw a header easily saved before a backtracking Mamardashvili kept out Dembele who then wasted another chance. Slot also started Hugo Ekitike in attack, but he left on a stretcher around the half-hour mark following an awkward fall, with Mohamed Salah introduced for what proved his final Champions League appearance for the Reds. It may not have been that way had Liverpool not been denied in extraordinary fashion moments after play had resumed.

Arne Slot’s spirited side failed to produce a famous Anfield comeback to reach the semi-finals. Picture: Getty