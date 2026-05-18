Dementia care in the UK is “stuck in a system of delay, denial and neglect”, a charity has said.

The charity’s new report has highlighted patients being missed “at every stage”.

Alzheimer’s Society estimates that about a million people in the UK have dementia, a number likely to rise to 1.4 million by 2040.

These waits would “never be tolerated” for other illnesses such as cancer, yet have “become routine” for dementia, the charity said.

Alzheimer’s Society analysis found that people are waiting almost six months for a diagnosis after their GP had referred them to a memory clinic.

Its analysis found that people wait on average for three and a half years from first symptoms to diagnosis, almost six months of that time after a GP referral to a memory clinic.

It also shows that nearly 250,000 people in England are diagnosed with memory problems, but there is no national system to monitor progression.

Elsewhere, the charity said that only half of patients prescribed medication for dementia remain on it for a year.

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Dementia care in the UK is stuck in a system of delay, denial and neglect.

“In the digital age of instant answers, people are still waiting far too long for a diagnosis of the country’s biggest killer.

“That would never be tolerated in cancer care, yet for dementia it has become routine.

“At every stage, people are missed. Symptoms are missed, diagnosis is delayed, and support often comes too late to be that lifeline so desperately needed by people with dementia and their loved ones.”

One patient, Anita, 50, waited seven years for a diagnosis.

Her symptoms were repeatedly dismissed as stress, anxiety and menopause.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but no-one listened,” she said.

“By the time I was diagnosed, I had lost my job, my independence and my future.

“I’ve had cancer, heart disease and strokes, and each time the NHS responded quickly and effectively.”

Ms Dyson said: “This is not a backlog problem.

“It is a system that is missing people at every stage and while the system waits, dementia progresses – stealing time, independence and dignity.

“While politicians race to cut waiting lists, people with dementia aren’t even in the queue.

“Government action can’t wait.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Alzheimer’s disease is a cruel illness which requires better understanding and faster diagnosis.

“The Government is investing in dementia research across all areas, including diagnosis and providing record funding to help the NHS find new ways of slowing down its progress.

“As part of our 10-Year Health Plan, we will deliver the first ever modern service framework for frailty and dementia to set clear standards for high quality care and enable earlier diagnosis and treatment.”