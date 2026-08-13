A 102-year-old great-grandfather who died after allegedly being assaulted at a pub was a “well-known character” who locals would buy drinks for, his son said.

His son, Robert Ormerod said his father had dementia and lived alone in the Llanyrafon neighbourhood he had raised his family in.

Phillip Ormerod, from Cwmbran, died in hospital this week following the incident at the Crow’s Nest pub in the town on August 1.

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He said his father used to visit the Crow’s Nest regularly and described him as a popular character who young people would buy beer for when he visited the bar.

Mr Ormerod said: “I feel sad – even though he could be difficult because of his age and dementia, still, you get used to him being around.

“Even though I suppose he wouldn’t go on forever, he would’ve carried on I think for a bit.”

Phillip Ormerod, 102, was a great-grandfather who worked as a design draughtsman before his retirement.

He continued living in Llanyrafon following the death of his wife 40 years ago and was visited often by his two sons.

Mr Ormerod said: “I used to visit him regularly, and then towards the end me and my brother used to keep the house clean as best we could, and buy his food because his eyesight had deteriorated.

“(He was diagnosed with dementia) a couple of years ago, he probably had it before that.”

“He’s well-known around here, although a lot of his generation are gone,” he added.