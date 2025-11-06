The Democrat's departure marks the end of an era, with the politician recognised as the first female House Speaker.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is to step down from politics at the end of her next term. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Democrat Nancy Pelosi has announced her retirement from US Congress after decades-long career.

The former House Speaker announced her retirement on Thursday, with the congresswoman set to retire at the end of her current term. The longtime California Democrat is known for having one of the most renowned legislative careers in US history. The announcement follows a 20-term congressional career that saw the congresswoman become a force to reckon with on Capitol Hill. A central figure when it came to key legislation passed under both Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s presidencies, Pelosi has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump since he was first elected to power.

WASHINGTON: BREAKING: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has announced she plans to retire after nearly 40 years in Congress and will not run for re-election in 2026. https://t.co/p1ZY93m2FO pic.twitter.com/YTZhkoL5Ni — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) November 6, 2025

Speaking in a video, Pelosi said: "I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know. "I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative." The politician hit headlines in 2022 after her husband, Paul Pelosi, suffered serious injuries after an intruder entered their home and attacked him with a hammer. The suspect, later named as David DePape, was convicted of the vicious and violent attack, with evidence later revealing he had become obsessed with far-right conspiracy theories. Such theories were regularly promoted by figures aligned with Trump and MAGA Republicans, including the 2020 stolen election conspiracy alongside support for the January 6 insurrection.

United States President Joe Biden presents former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Picture: Alamy