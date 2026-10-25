Democrats set out plans to stop Trump claiming foreign interference in midterm elections
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Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees are preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump will claim foreign interference in next month's midterm elections.
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The influential congressional committee members have drawn up plans for the possibility that Trump may repeat the tactics he unsuccessfully used to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
They said recent assessments show no indications of efforts by foreign entities to manipulate voting machines or counts.
Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut said they had asked CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to be reachable by phone on Election Day.
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They say that intelligence officials should be on hand to verify or refute foreign interference claims made by the White House on or after Election Day.
"What we can demand is, what is the basis of this intelligence? What is the source of this intelligence?" Senator Warner said.
"We're making the assumption that the president is not going to accept the results of what looks to be a very challenging election for him and his party," Mr Himes told reporters on Wednesday.
"There's a wide array of scenarios that we have considered and prepared for."
The lawmakers could become the chairs of the respective committees should the Democrats sweep the elections on November 3.
A spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence told CBS News that Mr Clayton had made clear to the House Intelligence Committee and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that he was available "24/7 on any issue".
A CIA spokesman said: "Director Ratcliffe is responsive to CIA's oversight committees and will continue to be available as appropriate."