Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees are preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump will claim foreign interference in next month's midterm elections. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees are preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump will claim foreign interference in next month's midterm elections.

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The influential congressional committee members have drawn up plans for the possibility that Trump may repeat the tactics he unsuccessfully used to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. They said recent assessments show no indications of efforts by foreign entities to manipulate voting machines or counts. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut said they had asked CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to be reachable by phone on Election Day. Read More: 'I hope she's safe,' Trump says as Venezuelan opposition leader returns from exile Read More: Trump loosens Canada tariffs in bid to help Republican senator seeking re-election in Maine

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut said they had asked CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to be reachable by phone on Election Day. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

They say that intelligence officials should be on hand to verify or refute foreign interference claims made by the White House on or after Election Day. "What we can demand is, what is the basis of this intelligence? What is the source of this intelligence?" Senator Warner said. "We're making the assumption that the president is not going to accept the results of what looks to be a very challenging election for him and his party," Mr Himes told reporters on Wednesday. "There's a wide array of scenarios that we have considered and prepared for."

Representative Jim Hines was one lawmaker calling for the intelligence chiefs to be available on Election Day. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy