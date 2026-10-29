Democrats 'recruited second candidate with same name' in bid to 'spoil' Alaska Senate race
Alaska's ranked-choice ballot will feature a retired teacher whose name is also Dan Sullivan
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An Alaskan Democrat campaign was allegedly recruited a challenger with almost the same name as the Republican senator Dan Sullivan, both of whom will appear on the ballot in next week’s midterm elections.
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Alaska's ranked-choice ballot will feature a retired teacher whose name is also Dan Sullivan and a long shot candidate named Gerald Heikes, who has run for governor and the US House of Representatives multiple times.
Dan Sullivan is also known as Peltola Sullivan.
Elisa Rios, Peltola's former campaign manager, told the newspaper that Peltola was aware of the effort but not directly involved.
Representatives for Peltola and Elias Law Group, whose attorneys represent Peltola, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee denied involvement.
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"Republicans have a long history of recruiting and propping up candidates in an attempt to boost their own campaigns – including recruiting a prisoner with a New York address to run against Mary Peltola and spending nearly half a million dollars to secure a spot on the ballot in Alaska for an Arizona resident in the Senate race this cycle,” said Monica Robinson, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats' campaign arm.
Republican super PACs during the primary sought to boost a third-party candidate who lives in Arizona.
A Democratic super PAC did the same for Heikes and another Republican candidate.
The US Department of Justice preemptively filed suit in federal court last week to block certification of Alaska's election results if Sullivan narrowly loses his reelection bid.
Lawyers for Peltola's campaign have asked the judge to dismiss the Trump administration's lawsuit.
Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning Democrats would need to pick up four seats in the November 3 midterm elections to win control of the chamber.
Alaska, a state Republican President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in 2024, is one of several battlegrounds that will determine which party holds the Senate for the final two years of Trump's presidency.