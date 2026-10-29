An Alaskan Democrat campaign was allegedly recruited a challenger with almost the same name as the Republican senator Dan Sullivan, both of whom will appear on the ballot in next week’s midterm elections.

Alaska's ranked-choice ballot will feature a retired teacher whose name is also Dan Sullivan and a long shot candidate named Gerald Heikes, who has run for governor and the US House of Representatives multiple times.

Dan Sullivan is also known as Peltola Sullivan.

Elisa Rios, Peltola's former campaign manager, told the newspaper that Peltola was aware of the effort but not directly involved.

Representatives for Peltola and Elias Law Group, whose attorneys represent Peltola, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee denied involvement.

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