Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina on Sunday

Control over the levers of government in the US is now split, with a Republican president in control of the White House while the Democrats have majorities in both the House and the Senate. Picture: Philip Yabut/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Democrats have won at least 258 seats in the House of Representatives, marking their largest majority in more than two decades.

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Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina on Sunday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Writing on social media following his victory, Hubbard said: "Earlier today I spoke with Congresswoman Virginia Foxx who graciously conceded following the results of the recount process. "Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices. "I deeply appreciate her commitment to a smooth transition of the office and constituent casework. "We may not always agree, but we both love North Carolina and the people of the Fifth District."

Hubbard ousted Virginia Foxx (pictured) in North Carolina . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy