Democrats celebrate biggest House majority in 30 years as party clinches 258 seats
Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina on Sunday
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The Democrats have won at least 258 seats in the House of Representatives, marking their largest majority in more than two decades.
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Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina on Sunday, extending the party's victory in this month's midterm elections.
The party has picked up 44 House seats so far, topping the 40 gained in Donald Trump’s first midterm in 2018.
Control over the levers of government in the US is now split, with a Republican president in control of the White House while the Democrats have majorities in both the House and the Senate.
Four races remain uncalled in the House, which has 435 seats in total - one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, and two in Louisiana.
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Writing on social media following his victory, Hubbard said: "Earlier today I spoke with Congresswoman Virginia Foxx who graciously conceded following the results of the recount process.
"Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices.
"I deeply appreciate her commitment to a smooth transition of the office and constituent casework.
"We may not always agree, but we both love North Carolina and the people of the Fifth District."
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is expected to become the chamber's first Black speaker, noted the milestone in a social media post.
"House Democrats have just secured the largest majority any party in Congress has held this century," he wrote, adding: "BOOM."
Democrats last won 258 seats in 1992 and secured 257 in 2008, according to congressional records.
While Democrats next year will have the biggest House margin for either party since the early 1990s, some years in the 20th century saw far larger majorities.
Democrats held 313 or more seats for much of the 1930s, and exceeded 290 seats in the mid-1960s and late 1970s.
Republicans had their largest House majorities in the 1920s, when they held as many as 302 seats.