A trove of documents relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been made public. Picture: US Justice Department/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Democrats in the United States say there's been a cover-up after a trove of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein revealed little fresh information about the convicted sex offender.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 33,000 pages of documents were made public by the US House Oversight Committee after it issued a subpoena to the Justice Department amid an investigation into the disgraced financier and allegations he raped girls as young as 14. The files included resurfaced videos from Epstein’s infamous Palm Beach mansion filled with pictures of naked women and his meetings with world leaders, as well as footage from the prison cell where he died. Several clips from 2006 showing interviews with people alleging to be victims of Epstein were also included. Their faces were blurred and names deleted from the audio as they made claims of sexual abuse during massages. Some of the documents are up to 20 years old and cover Palm Beach police’s initial criminal investigation into Epstein. However, the Democrats say 97% of the files were already public as they issued calls of a cover-up. Read more: Prince Andrew ‘stayed in contact with Epstein five years later than claimed,’ bombshell emails suggest Read more: 'I never had the privilege of going to his island': Trump distances himself from Epstein files claiming 'whole thing is a hoax'

Donald Trump has come under fire for his alleged links to Epstein. Picture: Getty

“The 33,000 pages of Epstein documents were already mostly public information. To the American people – don’t let this fool you,” top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee - Robert Garcia - said in a statement. He added: “After careful review, Oversight Democrats have found that 97% of the documents received from the Department of Justice were already public. There is no mention of any client list or anything that improves transparency or justice for victims”.

Epstein had pictures of him meeting world leaders in his Palm Beach home. Picture: Palm Beach police