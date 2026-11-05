President Trump raised eyebrows by using his first public appearance since the defeats to talk about the new White House ballroom, which is about to begin construction

President Trump (L) and senior Democrat Hakeem Jeffries (R). The party has vowed to try and bring an end to the war in Iran after the midterm wins. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

Senior Democrats have vowed to "hold the crooks" in the White House accountable and are preparing to push for an end to the Iran war after the bruising midterm elections took control of Congress away from President Trump's Republican Party.

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Following the historic night on Tuesday, Trump admitted it was "largely true" that the conflict was to blame for the crushing defeat. Democratic House Speaker-elect Hakeem Jeffries said the party planned to "hold the crooks accountable". "It's important for the president, before we even cross over into the new Congress, to end this war in Iran," he added. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee claim Trump and his family have enriched themselves through "digital grift schemes... collecting profits through digital wallets and granting pardons to the highest bidders". The President faced two impeachment attempts during his first administration, but these went nowhere because the Republicans held the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to secure a conviction. Republican heartlands in states including South Carolina, Texas, and Kansas all turned blue during the historic win, and now Democrat leaders have already set out their position to try to end the war. They also swept up Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine, and Iowa. Read more: Former CIA director says midterm massacre tells Trump it's time to negotiate end to Iran war Read more: Trump admits Iran war ‘largely’ to blame for midterm losses but says ‘I’d do it again’

Trump claps as he addresses construction workers in the new White House Ballroom space. Picture: Admedia Wire LLC/Alamy

Mr Jeffries blamed the president's "reckless and costly war of choice in Iran" for driving up fuel and fertiliser costs, contributing to the cost of living. The midterm victories gave Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, reversing Republican majorities. This would potentially allow them to constrain Trump's agenda with two years left of his presidency. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also told reporters: "This war must end. It must end." Mr Schumer, who is set to become House speaker of Congress in January, added that the priority would shift to reducing the cost of groceries, gasoline, housing and healthcare.

He said: "We ran on affordability. We won on affordability." Speaking from the White House on Wednesday, the US president insisted he would still go to war with Iran "again" despite the humiliating results. He also gathered reporters to address the construction of the new White House ballroom where he boasted about "magnificent" columns built from limestone. In his first public appearance since the defeats he said: "This is a special structure.

Trump signs a helmet inside the ballroom construction site. Picture: Admedia Wire LLC/Alamy

"It's going to be not only one of the biggest, but it’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world, and they’ve been trying to get it for 150 years." It comes after it emerged that Trump is considering firing Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defence, after acknowledging the role of the war in the midterm defeats. He is currently asking close advisers whether or not to keep Hegseth at the Pentagon after Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's elections, CBS News reported. Ron DeSantis, the outgoing governor of Florida, has been suggested as a possible replacement for Hegseth.

Donald Trump is considering firing Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defence, reports claim, after the president acknowledged that the Iran war was to blame for his party's dismal midterm elections. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

One Republican close to the Trump administration told CNN: "If the president is serious about anyone taking responsibility for it, it’s Pete Hegseth." "Pete has been either dishonest or incorrect – neither of which are acceptable – about timelines, goals and objectives since the beginning." Vice President JD Vance said the conflict was "the reason we lost". Asked whether his Vice President was correct, Trump replied: "Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term, and probably it's true.

Vice President JD Vance said the conflict was "the reason we lost" after the midterm defeat. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy