Proposals include converting it into a “Democracy Matters Ballroom” museum, a Smithsonian-affiliated museum on corruption, or tearing it down entirely

White House East Wing Demolition Continues For Trump Ballroom Construction. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Democrats are already in discussions to radically change, or even demolish, Trump's proposed $300 million White House ballroom should they come to power.

Trump's ongoing ballroom project involves demolishing parts of the East Wing, and has been criticised by some to be a symbol of Trump's close ties with wealthy corporate leaders. Democrats believe that should they retake Congress and place a president in office, the project should be converted into something more egalitarian. Proposals from Democrats include converting the space into a "Democracy Matters Ballroom" museum, a Smithsonian-affiliated museum on corruption, or tearing it down entirely. "This is a space that's owned by the people and that serves the people," said Rep. Jame Raskin of Maryland. "It should be used opposite of what Trump has in mind, which is for the American aristocracy and plutocracy to gather."

White House East Room Demolition Begins For Trump Ballroom Construction. Picture: Getty

Ms Raskin had proposed transforming the ballroom into a museum on American democracy, including coverage of efforts to “thwart popular democracy” like he January 6 MAGA riot at the Capitol. She also suggested re-naming the space the “Democracy Matters Ballroom”. Similarly, Saikat Chakrabarti - who is running to take the seat of outgoing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - said that the space should be converted into a Smithsonian-affiliated museum. The focus of the museum should be "corruption and autocracy"; and should highlight the swathes of Trump-aligned corporations who have donated to fund the ongoing construction. Other representatives, including Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, suggested tearing down the ballroom altogether would be a better option, calling the project a "gigantic blob" on the White House grounds. Defending the ballroom project, Donald Trump stated that presidents have long desired more space for grand state events, and he, as a “real estate person,” would help to provide.

Construction Continues On East Side Of White House Complex. Picture: Getty

The discussion follows the recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House in order for construction - something president admitted was unnecessary. The President insists that leaders dating back centuries have wanted more space at the White House to hold grand state events, criticising the temporary tents that have to be used to accommodate large-scale functions. “For 150 years-plus they’ve wanted to have a ballroom and it never happened because they’ve never had a real estate person,” Trump said. Despite Trump claiming the ballroom will be funded by private investment, the move has been criticised for its insensitive timing. The $300 million project began construction during the longest government shutdown in US history, during which thousands of government employees went unpaid.

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media about the East Wing demolition alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Picture: Alamy