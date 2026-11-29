Democrats warn that they may not protect Europe when they're in charge
The party has warned that they might not be able to help European nations amid their recent victory across the U.S.
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The Trump administration’s approach to Europe on defence and tariffs could stay under a Democrat-controlled White House, neglecting Europe, diplomats in Washington have warned.
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Despite the party's glorious wins during the midterms earlier this month, officials from Britain and other European countries believe that the Democratic Party has shifted towards an 'isolationist attitude'.
For the first time in history, the Democrats have flipped 40 Republican-held seats, including Ohio and Texas, but Republican strategies could still be present.
A British delegation in Washington who recently held meetings with several senior Democrats were told European leaders risked being complacent over the party’s success.
“The days of Atlanticist internationalist Democrats are over,” one attendee remembers a top congressman telling them. “Europe will need to stand on its own two feet, whichever party controls the White House.”
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One Foreign Office official said that among the key diplomatic messages to Whitehall post-midterm results was “countering the narrative” of a total American rejection of Trump’s foreign policy.
While a Democrat-dominated Congress could potentially be more supportive toward support for Ukraine, the help might not be game-changing.
One senior European diplomat said that things might not "go back to what some think is normal".
They referred to the rise of the progressive left in the Democratic Party, most notably Abdul El-Sayed, the incoming senator from Michigan who made criticising the U.S.'s support for Isreal the centrepiece of his success.
The diplomat said: “My message back home about the midterm elections is — it’s good, but don’t expect Uncle Sam to come back to his great European ways any time soon."
Many Democrats who aligned with El-Sayed were elected to the House of Representatives too, including 29-year-old Melat Kiros from Colorado, the youngest among them.