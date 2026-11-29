The Trump administration’s approach to Europe on defence and tariffs could stay under a Democrat-controlled White House, neglecting Europe, diplomats in Washington have warned.

Despite the party's glorious wins during the midterms earlier this month, officials from Britain and other European countries believe that the Democratic Party has shifted towards an 'isolationist attitude'.

For the first time in history, the Democrats have flipped 40 Republican-held seats, including Ohio and Texas, but Republican strategies could still be present.

A British delegation in Washington who recently held meetings with several senior Democrats were told European leaders risked being complacent over the party’s success.

“The days of Atlanticist internationalist Democrats are over,” one attendee remembers a top congressman telling them. “Europe will need to stand on its own two feet, whichever party controls the White House.”

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