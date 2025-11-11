The historic 41 day Senate shutdown looks to be over after eight Democrats voted in-line with Republicans to pass the legislation to re-open the Senate.

‘Senseless surrender': Democrats rage as senators cross aisle to pass historic funding deal to end US government shutdown. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The longest US Government shutdown in history looks to be over after eight Democratic lawmakers sided with Republicans - a move that has left many questioning 'what was the point?'

Eight Democrats broke with their party late on Monday to pass the vote on a deal that will re-open the Senate. It comes after the Republican party held just 53 seats - not enough to pass the 60 vote threshold required to pass the funding bill. After the weeks-long standoff, Republicans finally gained enough votes to end the impasse, with the legislation requiring approval from the House of Representatives - and the sign-off of President Donald Trump. The concession was seen as a row-back after weeks of defiance, with one activist questioning: "What on Earth does the base have to do to convince Dems they need to fight?". As some rejoiced at the end to the pain for millions of Americans currently working without pay as a result of the government shut down, others urging Democrats to stand strong in defiance now worry how they’ll stand up to Trump moving forward. Read more: Trump claims victory over 'dishonest' BBC as Director-General resigns following 'doctored' speech Read more: Full timeline of recent BBC controversies after Tim Davie resigns as Director-General On Monday morning, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune urged politicians to come together in the name of the US public to break 40-day standoff. He said: "The American people have suffered for long enough. Let's not pointlessly drag this bill out." The stalemate has affected thousands of international flights after funding was halted to Air Traffic Controllers, with SNAP, the US food aid programme used by 42 million Americans also frozen.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters after final Senate passage of the stopgap funding bill to reopen the government through Jan. 30, at the Capitol in Washington. Picture: Alamy

The record-breaking US government shut down, which began on October 1, has now lasted more than 40 days after politicians failed to agree on funding proposals. The stalemate saw Republicans refusing to accept Democratic lawmakers' amendments to preserve healthcare funding - dubbed Obamacare - for the poorest under initial proposals. Texas Senator John Cornyn voted to join Republicans in backing the amendments, which pushed the numbers over the 60 votes required to pass the vote - a move that was met with applause. The possible end to the shutdown was met with mixed reaction, as California Governor Gavin Newsom called the deal "pathetic".

.@realDonaldTrump and @JDVance's refusal to provide SNAP benefits to Americans in need isn't just illegal — it's immoral. pic.twitter.com/hUSqMtgbf3 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 9, 2025

In a post on X, his press office said: "This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee!" Similarly, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders told reporters the deal "would be a horrific mistake to cave in to Trump right now". "That would be a tragedy for this country," Sanders said.Others have defended the move, saying they had secured concessions on the key issue of healthcare. The shutdown came after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to pass a key government spending bill which would fund the government without other initiatives attached.

The shutdown at the US National Capitol, which is the longest on record, could be at an end. Picture: Getty

The White House Office of Management and Budget issued a statement late on Tuesday to announce that agencies should prepare for "an orderly shutdown" after senators failed to reach a compromise over healthcare funding. This is the first shutdown that had appeared to be open-ended, with no clear path to a consensus between the two parties. The numbers meant Republicans were forced to try and get Democrats on side in a bid to meet the voting threshold - a factor the Dems were fully aware of and using as leverage to pass their own bills.

A member of the cleaning staff makes her way through the Rotunda on an empty US Capitol in Washington, DC during the shutdown. Picture: Getty

What is a US government shutdown? A US government shutdown occurs when the country's Congress, the rough equivalent of Parliament, fails to pass finance legislation to fund operations. During this period: Non-essential staff are furloughed,

Other civil staff do keep on working but might be without pay,

Many state-provided services stop or are reduced, A shutdown ends when Congress passes a full budget and this is approved by the president, or a continued resolution to restore funding is approved in the same way.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) has long denounced the shutdown - despite refusing to negotiate healthcare funding measures tabled by Democrats. Picture: Alamy

The numbers saw Democrats attempt to advance their own policy goals on health care, such as ensuring subsidies for health insurance for low-income individuals and reversing Trump administration cuts to Medicaid. However, with no consensus in sight, the Senate voted against the healthcare proposal from Democrats, with the Republican bill eventually falling just five votes short of the threshold needed to avoid a shutdown. "Affected agencies should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown," said the statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget. "It is unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, making the duration of the shutdown difficult to predict. Regardless, employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities." In the hours that followed the shutdown, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development was seen to add a message to the top of its website, in which it blamed the impending government shutdown on the "radical left" triggering complaints. Government workers deemed not essential for protecting people or property face furlough or being laid off when the shutdown begins. The Democrats' bill sought to permanently extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that expire at the end of the year, as well as undo Medicaid cuts implemented via the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' earlier this year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images