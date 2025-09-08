Democrats have released a birthday message purportedly sent by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: X/OversightDems

By Ruth Lawes

Democrats in the US have released a sexually suggestive birthday note allegedly sent by Donald Trump to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The letter released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on social media on Monday bears Trump's name and what appears to be his signature includes text framed by a hand-drawn outline of a curvaceous woman. The president has vehemently denied his ownership of the letter and filed a $10 billion (£7.3 billion) lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for earlier reporting on his link to it. "As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement posted on X. "President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Picture: Getty

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted various pictures on X of Mr Trump's signature over the years and wrote "it's not his signature". Democrats on the House Oversight Committee received a copy of the birthday album on Monday as part of a batch of documents from Epstein's estate. The letter reads: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret." Trump said The Wall Street Journal's reporting on the letter was "false, malicious and defamatory." "These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures," Trump said. The letter released by the committee looks exactly as described by The Wall Street Journal in its report. The release of the drawing comes as the president has for months faced increasing pressure to force more disclosure in the case of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.