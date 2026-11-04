As counting continues across the US, the 'blue tsunami' is proving to be the ultimate humiliation for both Trump and the Republican Party.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Democrats have won both the House and the Senate in what's been described as a historic 'Midterm massacre' - as Trump insists he 'would have won' if his name was on the ballot.

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Senator Jon Ossoff's re-election marked the start of a blue wave of Senate wins for the Democrats, after millions of voters took to the polls across the US. The Georgia senator defeated Republican rival Mike Collins, with Democrats going on to flip a host of Republican strongholds, including North and South Carolina. The latter, a seat held by Republicans since 1998, was flipped by Democrat Annie Andrews, defeating Darline Graham, the sister of the late Republican Lindsey Graham. And then came Texas, with James Talarico flipping a state that Democrats once considered beyond reach. It's a move that has created a seismic shift in the balance of power in Washington, with Donald Trump now set to face fierce opposition - and even the potential of impeachment proceedings. Read more: LIVE: Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate - as polls close across US Read more: On Election Day, Democrats dare to dream, writes Simon Marks

Taking to his platform Truth Social in the wake of what many consider to be a Senate landslide, Trump insisted he "would have won in a landslide" if his name was on the ballot this time around. Picture: Truth Social

Supporters of South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews cheer during an election night event Tuesday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Taking to his platform Truth Social in the wake of what many consider to be a Senate landslide, Trump insisted he "would have won in a landslide" if his name was on the ballot this time around. Utter defiance from the US President, he went on to add in a separate post: "I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP" Cautious optimism over US midterm results rapidly turned into jubilant celebrations for the Democrats, as Senate seats once thought to be beyond their reach turned blue. Traditional Republican strongholds, including Kansas and Ohio were also cemented as blue states, with Democratic candidate and outspoken Trump critic Abdul El-Sayed's race among the last to be declared.

As the blue wave turned into a tsunami for the Democrats, and the results continued to roll in, Trump was said to be bracing for a "really bad night", according to White House officials. The US President took to social media on Tuesday night to urge voters currently waiting in line to remain in place and cast their ballot - despite polls closing. Potential 2028 presidential hopeful Jon Ossoff was the first Democratic Senate seat to be announced, winning re-election in Georgia. Meanwhile, the first big upset of the night came in North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper flipped the red seat blue - and bolstered the party’s bid to win control of both the House and the Senate.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff speaks to volunteers during a Democratic campaign event in Decatur, Georgia. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper speaks at an election night event Tuesday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Defeating Michael Whatley, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Cooper thanked volunteers, noting: "This US Senate seat back for the people of North Carolina". "We knew that for too many people in North Carolina, the middle class was feeling like a distant dream," he said.

"We knew that the Washington DC insiders and the richest Americans were getting unimaginable wealth at our expense."

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, gestures to the media outside of the White House in Washington DC. Picture: Newscom/Alamy

While the Democrats were tipped to retake the House of Representatives from the Republicans, the fight for the Senate remains on a knife edge. The challengers are expected to benefit from voter discontent over the cost of living, tariffs and high energy prices fuelled by the Iran war, which Mr Trump launched with Israel earlier this year. The president had held rallies in traditional Republican strongholds in a bid to shore up support and boost turnout, and promised every adult US citizen 5,000 dollars (£3,721 ) if his party kept control of both the House and Senate.

Crowds cheers as race for Senate is called for Jon Ossoff (D-GA) less than an hour after polls closed in the state. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Elsewhere, 39-year-old Ossoff defeated US Representative Mike Collins to be re-elected in Georgia, describing it as a "rebuke of corruption" and a vote against a "lame, sitting duck President". Describing Trump's "brutality", he insisted "the first light of dawn is on the horizon". The seat was previously a top Republican target, with Ossoff a long-standing critic of the US president and his administration.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro kisses his wife Lori Shapiro at an election night event in Shiremanstown, PA. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy