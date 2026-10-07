Today, on the third anniversary of the October 7th massacres, the ‘University of London Coalition’, a Pro-Palestine student activist group, chose to march against Israel.

Justice Minister Alex Norris said he found it ‘hard to understand’ why the march would take place. The Met Police urged those planning to march to rethink, though they conceded they could not force the group to cancel and couldn’t identify individual organisers.

The demonstrations have gone ahead across London, including outside Jewish communal institutions. There are serious questions to be asked about Britain's moral wellbeing.

October 7th 2023 saw southern Israel invaded by Hamas terrorists, who raped, killed, and took hundreds of innocent Israelis hostage. Hamas’s decision to attack Israel on October 7th started a new cycle of violence in the Middle East, and has caused unthinkable suffering in the years since.

The events of that day were deeply distressing for many in Britain, too. Tens of thousands of British Jews, and indeed Israelis living in Britain, watched on in horror as Hamas invaded communities and cities, and the now-infamous Nova music festival.

Many across Britain will remember that anxious morning and the days that followed, unable to reach family and friends in the impacted communities. Others, heartbreakingly, learned the fate of their loved ones in real time, as Hamas live-streamed their atrocities, broadcasting the murder and kidnapping.

The bereaved must be allowed to grieve in peace. Whatever one thinks of the wider conflict should, in any sane and healthy society, be immaterial on this day. There are 364 other days on which to voice discontent with Israel. The anniversary of the October 7 massacre ought to be treated with respect.

Like many, I feel uncomfortable suggesting how people should and should not protest, but expecting protesters to choose a different date in these circumstances cannot seriously be portrayed as a crackdown on civil liberties. Moreover, the past three years have demonstrated that the rights of those wishing to protest peacefully against Israel are not at risk. Marches have taken place across London, including outside synagogues, communal centres, and even coffee shops arbitrarily declared to be Zionist, much to the chagrin of the Jewish community, and Londoners hoping for a protest-free flat white.

On the anniversary of October 7th, the question at hand is not whether pro-Palestine protestors should have the right to demonstrate; it is clear that they do, but why they feel emboldened to exercise that right in this way, on this day.

Pressuring the organisers to reschedule the march, as the police and many Members of Parliament rightfully attempted, does little to address the underlying problem. It does not acknowledge, let alone combat, the ideology that encourages this type of action.

The choice of date is not accidental nor an organisational oversight - it is intentional. The decision to demonstrate today, on the anniversary of October 7th, is as callous as it is calculated, seeking to inflict maximum pain on the bereaved. It signals a severe social decay, in which our values, like freedom of speech and tolerance, are being weaponised.

This is not a uniquely British problem; countries around the world are facing this same issue. Across Canada, anti-Israel demonstrations are also planned for Oct 7. One at the University of Toronto - which has now been cancelled - sought to ‘honour the martyrs’ of October 7th. The Paris Police Prefect also banned anti-Israel demonstrations scheduled for today. The universality of this issue does not excuse our policymakers from responsibility. Instead, it must indicate the scale of the issue and the urgent action required.

It should also be noted that this demonstration will do nothing to advance peace in the Middle East, or to aid the plight of the Palestinians. Demonstrating on the anniversary of October 7th will not bring closer the establishment of a Palestinian state, but will instead inflame tensions, sow more mistrust, and actively undermine the important work being done by Israelis and Palestinians in the field of conflict resolution.

Marching against Israel on the day it mourns those killed in its worst-ever terror attack will only entrench division and hostility, rather than encouraging dialogue and reconciliation. It delays any hope for a more stable region, where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace and prosperity.

Much is said of how the Middle East has changed since the morning of October 7th 2023, but the planned march on the streets of London is the latest reminder that this is true of Britain, too.

On the very morning of October 7th 2023, as news of the attacks broke and Israeli communities were still being brutalised by Hamas terrorists, anti-Israel groups began to plan anti-Israel demonstrations. Over the past three years, we have failed to course-correct.

The demonstrations on the anniversary of October 7th stem from a flawed and hateful worldview - one that our national leadership have failed to reckon with.

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Ben Freeman is the Executive Director of the Pinsker Centre, a think tank focused on international relations and Middle Eastern affairs.

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