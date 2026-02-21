1,500 protesters marched through central London, calling on the UK Government to close the Iranian embassy.

Demonstrators march from Whitehall to the Iranian Embassy in London, calling for a regime change in Iran. Picture: PA

Demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street on Saturday afternoon before starting the journey on foot to the embassy in Westminster.

In speeches made at the start of the demonstration, organisers called on the UK Government to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Some people held pictures of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, who one demonstrator said was “standing with the people of Iran”. The woman, who did not wish to be named, added: “We support him to be our next king or alternative to this regime. Read more: Iran 'killing protesters in hospital beds' while patients still wired up to machines, doctor claims Read more: FTSE 100 pauses rally as Iran tensions escalate

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained in the uprising against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule. Picture: PA

”As the protesters travelled through central London, chants of “IRGC’s terrorist, UK put them on the list” could be heard. One participant, an Iranian national who did not want to be named, said Mr Pahlavi is the “only alternative” leader. He added: “We are not a dictatorship, we don’t want a dictatorship, we just want a democracy. ”One demonstrator, named only as Sam, 35, said he attended the protest to “support revolution in Iran and the Iranian people who are fighting for their freedom, fighting terrorism”.

Picture date: Saturday February 21, 2026. Picture: PA

Protesters near the front of the march held a banner which read: “The people of Iran are desperate for President Trump’s help. We need military support.” Chants of “shut down the Iranian embassy”, “deport the Iranian diplomats” and “Trump, Trump, act now, act now” were also shouted. Romana Yasynovska, a Ukrainian national living in London, attended the protest on Saturday. She held a sign which read “I am a Ukrainian mom. I’m here for a world where my daughter and Iran’s daughters can share the same right – to be women”.

Romana Yasynovska from Unkraine joins demonstrators as they march from Whitehall to the Iranian Embassy in London, calling for a regime change in Iran. Picture: PA