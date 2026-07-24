Denise Welch has shared a series of snaps from the star-studded wedding between her son and 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, and American model Gabbriette Bechtel.

Welch said that it was a "beautiful few days.. to see my eldest son marry the most beautiful, funny, crazy girl under the Hollywood sign was a night I'll never forget".

Loose Women star Denise Welch posted a montage of footage from the wedding on Instagram, which revealed the attendance of numerous stars, such as Charli XCX, Nick Grimshaw and Alex Consani.

A statement shared by the couple’s representatives revealed the wedding took place “at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends”.

The couple, who wed in an outdoor venue in LA last weekend, have been in a relationship since 2023 and announced their engagement in 2024.

Gushing over the newly married couple, Welch said: "They are made for each other."

"I kept looking around and couldn't believe so many of our friends and family were all together in Los Angeles celebrating this most magical, beautiful few days watching the love between Matthew and @gabbriette." she added.

"We love our daughter-in-law and our new family @chayobechtel @gary.bechtel and @marsalsa_. I'll need to do a million reels to capture the fun we all had."

The wedding was at Castillo del Lago, a residence previously owned by Madonna, and saw the happy couple exchange vows under the Hollywood sign as the sun started to set.

Healy's stag do made headlines recently when he appeared to have a 1975 tribute band perform. Videos shared on social media showed Healy jumping on stage to sing with the band.

Ahead of their nuptials, Bechtel posted photos and videos from her Las Vegas hen-do.

In a nod to her future husband, Gabbriette posed in a hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas, which had been decorated with balloons, including some that said “Mrs Healy”.

The news of their nuptials comes shortly after Healy’s ex, singer Taylor Swift, tied the knot with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3.