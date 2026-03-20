Denmark was prepared to blow up runways in Greenland if the US carried out an invasion, the country's public broadcaster has said.

Plans were made to prevent US military aircraft from landing soldiers and equipment, while blood was transported from Denmark to help treat the wounded in case of battle, DR reported.

Soldiers and explosives were sent to landing strips in Nuuk and Kangerlussua, as Danish officials prepared for Donald Trump to follow through on his threats to invade the island.

The emergency moves were initiated after American troops captured Venezuela's President Maduro, which demonstrated Mr Trump's willingness to use military force.

President Trump has made clear on several occasions that he wants Greenland - a self-governing Danish territory - to become part of the United States.

He has refused to rule out using military force to take the territory.

But a new report appears to show Copenhagen's willingness to match fire with fire if the US did decide to act.

Following Mr Trump's re-election in 2025, Denmark reportedly sought confidential talks with European allies to shore up support against any annexation attempt.

Europe was keen to show how seriously it took defending the island and formed plans to send soldiers and military hardware to Greenland later in 2026.

DR's report, based upon the testimonies of 12 key sources at the top of Denmark's government and military, claims that everything changed following the US invasion of Venezuela on January 3.

Days after this, Mr Trump said the US "needs Greenland for national security", adding that he was "very serious" about it.

This sparked a rapid European response, with Danish, French, German, Norwegian and Swedish soldiers flying to the territory.