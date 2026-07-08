Donald Trump said the issue of control over Greenland had harmed US ties with NATO

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen makes a statement. Picture: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Denmark is ready to defend every inch of NATO, including the kingdom of Denmark, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, a day after President Donald Trump reiterated that Greenland should be controlled by the US.

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"We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory ... Of course we will defend the kingdom of Denmark," Frederiksen said, reiterating that Greenland was not for sale. "One of the reasons why we have built NATO many, many years ago, is if anything happens to one of us, then everybody should stand up for each other," she said. In January, the White House said Trump was considering how to acquire Greenland, including a potential use of the US military, setting off alarm bells among NATO allies in Europe, although talks have since been moved to a diplomatic track. Trump has described Greenland, an island of 57,000 people, as strategically vital for countering Russia and China in the Arctic.

US President Donald Trump poses for a family photo with the NATO summit participants. Picture: Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu via Getty Images