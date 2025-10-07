Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says the government has "unleashed a monster", as Denmark moves to outlaw social media use for children under 15s.

By Alice Padgett

Denmark plans to ban social media apps for under-15s as PM says phones have 'stolen childhood'.

Denmark's prime minister has said the government will move to ban social media apps for under-15s, warning that "mobile phones and social media are stealing our children's childhood". "We have unleashed a monster," Mette Frederiksen told the Danish parliament on Tuesday. She unveiled plans for sweeping new restrictions on young people's use of platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. The proposal follows research published by Denmark's wellbeing commission earlier this year, which found that 94 per cent of Danish children had social media accounts before the age of 13, the minimum age for most platforms.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen attends a press conference after attending the the European Political Community (EPC). Picture: Alamy

It also showed that nine to 14-year-olds were spending an average of three hours a day on TikTok and YouTube. Ms Frederiksen did not set out how such a ban would be enforced, but she said parents should be able to give permission for children aged 13 and over to access the platforms. In 2024, more than 50,000 people in Denmark signed a petition calling for a ban on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, reflecting growing public support for tighter regulation of children’s screen use. Earlier this year, the Danish government also announced plans to ban mobile phones in schools and after-school clubs, meaning almost all children aged between seven and 16-17 will soon be required by law to leave their phones at home.

