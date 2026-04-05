Easter is one of the few times of year when chocolate is not just allowed, it is expected.

Children wake up excited to see what they have been given, adults convince themselves they are buying for someone else, and most people tell themselves they will make it last. It feels sensible to stretch it out across the day, or even over several days, rather than eating it all at once.

That instinct comes from a good place, but from a dental perspective it is where the problem begins.

Across the UK, somewhere between 80 and 90 million Easter eggs will be eaten over the course of the week. That averages out at roughly two per person, although the reality is far less even. Many children will receive several eggs, sometimes as many as eight or nine, and will dip in and out of them throughout the day.

What most people do not realise is that the damage to teeth is not driven primarily by how much sugar you consume, but by how often your teeth are exposed to it. Each time you take a bite of chocolate, bacteria in the mouth start to break down the sugar and produce acid within minutes. That acid lowers the pH in the mouth to a point where enamel begins to soften.

This process is not brief. Each exposure can leave your teeth under acid attack for up to an hour, and it can take significantly longer for the mouth to return to a stable state. When chocolate is eaten in one sitting, there is a single period of exposure followed by a recovery phase. When it is eaten little and often, that recovery never really happens.

Grazing throughout the day creates a cycle that keeps restarting. A small piece here, another bite there, and each time the clock resets. Over the course of an afternoon, that can mean hours where the teeth are repeatedly exposed to conditions that weaken enamel. Saliva is constantly trying to restore balance, but it needs time to do its job properly. Without that break, the natural repair process struggles to keep up.

This is even more important when it comes to children. Their enamel is thinner and less mineralised than that of adults, which makes it more vulnerable to repeated acid exposure. What might seem like harmless snacking can, over time, increase the likelihood of decay developing much sooner than expected.

Timing plays a role as well, and it is one that is often overlooked. Eating chocolate in the evening, particularly close to bedtime, presents a different kind of risk. Saliva flow drops significantly while you sleep, which means the mouth loses one of its main protective mechanisms. If sugar is left sitting on the teeth overnight, it can remain there for six to eight hours, creating the ideal conditions for bacteria to thrive.

The type of sweet also makes a difference, although not always in the way people expect. Chocolate itself is not the worst offender. It melts quickly at body temperature and is cleared from the mouth relatively fast. Sticky sweets behave very differently. Things like gummies, caramel or filled chocolates cling to the surface of the teeth and sit there for longer, extending the acid exposure well beyond the initial bite.

There are also variations within chocolate. Dark chocolate tends to contain less sugar and clears more quickly, while white chocolate is often higher in sugar and can linger slightly longer. These differences are not dramatic, but over time they can have an impact.

One reaction many people have after eating chocolate is to reach straight for a toothbrush. It feels like the right thing to do, but the timing matters. After sugar exposure, enamel is temporarily softened. Brushing immediately can wear away that softened surface, which is why it is better to wait around half an hour before brushing. During that window, something as simple as rinsing with water can help remove residual sugar and reduce the overall effect.

One of the reasons dental problems can go unnoticed is that early damage does not cause pain. The changes to enamel happen on a microscopic level at first. By the time symptoms appear, the process is often already well underway. Unlike other parts of the body, enamel does not regenerate once it is lost, which means prevention matters far more than treatment.

Easter itself is only a short period, but the habits around it can reflect wider patterns. It is not a single egg that leads to long term issues, but repeated exposure over time that increases the risk. Small decisions, repeated often enough, tend to have the biggest impact.

None of this is about taking the enjoyment out of Easter. Chocolate is part of the tradition and it should be enjoyed. The difference comes from how it is eaten. Having it in one go, rather than stretching it across the day, gives your teeth a chance to recover. Avoiding it just before bed reduces the risk overnight. Giving your mouth time between exposures allows its natural defences to work as they should.

It is a small shift in behaviour, but one that can make a meaningful difference. When it comes to protecting your teeth, it is not just about what you eat, but how often you expose your teeth to it.

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Dr Deepak Aulak is the Principal Dentist at Toothfairy.

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