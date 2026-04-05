‘Let’s do it’: Deontay Wilder eager for Anthony Joshua clash
Deontay Wilder has opened the door to an overdue heavyweight contest with old rival Anthony Joshua after they exchanged words at O2 Arena on Saturday night.
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Joshua made his first public appearance since the death of close friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele in December after he arrived at the London venue with Eddie Hearn to support Derek Chisora, who suffered a thrilling split-decision loss to Wilder.
Wilder walked past Joshua without any acknowledgement ahead of his second fight in England, but it was a different story after the 45th victory of his professional career when the American power-puncher said ‘let’s do it’ as their paths crossed as he left the ring.
In his post-fight press conference, Wilder said: “It wasn’t an exchange.
“I mean it wasn’t a few words, I dapped it up with him and said ‘now let’s get it on’, and it was simple as that.
“I am ready for whoever.”
Read more: Derek Chisora defeated by Deontay Wilder in final bout of his career
Read more: Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua's car crash inspired his return to the ring
Two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua has kept a low profile since he was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on December 29, which killed Ghami and Ayodele.
After Joshua attended the funeral of his close friends, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn reiterated ‘AJ’ needs time to heal, but the duo were together on Saturday in the latest step of the 36-year-old’s own comeback.
Dressed in a white tracksuit, Joshua emerged with Hearn from a black people carrier and cut a calm figure as he walked into the arena past a number of camera crews before the crowd went crazy as he walked to his ringside seat.
Joshua last fought before Christmas when he stopped YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami, but speculation has rumbled on over a potential bout with Tyson Fury.
During a short ringside interview with DAZN ahead of the main event, Joshua said: “It amazing to be here. Boxing, especially British boxing, is booming.”
Wilder and Joshua were expected to face off during the last decade when both were at the peak of their powers and despite the absence of a world heavyweight belt, the contest would still capture the imagination of the boxing fraternity.