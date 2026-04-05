Deontay Wilder has opened the door to an overdue heavyweight contest with old rival Anthony Joshua after they exchanged words at O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Joshua made his first public appearance since the death of close friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele in December after he arrived at the London venue with Eddie Hearn to support Derek Chisora, who suffered a thrilling split-decision loss to Wilder.

Wilder walked past Joshua without any acknowledgement ahead of his second fight in England, but it was a different story after the 45th victory of his professional career when the American power-puncher said ‘let’s do it’ as their paths crossed as he left the ring.

In his post-fight press conference, Wilder said: “It wasn’t an exchange.

“I mean it wasn’t a few words, I dapped it up with him and said ‘now let’s get it on’, and it was simple as that.

“I am ready for whoever.”

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