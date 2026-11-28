The “cyber incident” that saw Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) systems taken offline has been confirmed as a deliberate attack.

A spokesperson for the department said it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems”.

The incident, detected on Thursday night, saw a range of DWP services taken offline as a precautionary measure, including state pension, universal credit and Pip portals, several of which remained offline on Saturday.

Officials said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal.

The DWP makes about 2.5 million regular payments a day, and it is understood that any reported delays are not related to the cyber incident.

Read More: LBC caller shares how organisations can protect against cyber crime

Read More: Next says some data accessed in cyber incident affecting online supplier