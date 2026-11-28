Department for Work and Pensions confirms it was targeted by cyber attack - but personal details were 'not compromised'
Officials said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal.
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The “cyber incident” that saw Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) systems taken offline has been confirmed as a deliberate attack.
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A spokesperson for the department said it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems”.
The incident, detected on Thursday night, saw a range of DWP services taken offline as a precautionary measure, including state pension, universal credit and Pip portals, several of which remained offline on Saturday.
Officials said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal.
The DWP makes about 2.5 million regular payments a day, and it is understood that any reported delays are not related to the cyber incident.
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Downing Street said on Friday there was no evidence a “malicious actor” had targeted other Government departments.
No 10 said on Friday that work was being carried out “as quickly as possible” to restore services after millions of claimants were left unable to access accounts or apply for benefits online, although regular pension and benefits payments continued.
The spokesperson said: “Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyber attack on DWP’s systems.
“Alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre, we are working to understand the cause of an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems.
“The DWP has well-rehearsed plans for these scenarios, which were immediately implemented.”
The breach is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the UK.
Earlier this month, a number of UK meat suppliers said their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.
In recent weeks, fashion retailers Next and Asos have both separately flagged incidents that saw unauthorised access gained to some data.
The UK’s data protection watchdog has said it is in contact with the DWP about the incident.