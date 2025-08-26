Migrants continue to cross the English Channel from France on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer will implement his one in, one out migrant deal 'within weeks' after renewed pressure from ministers.

More than 100 asylum seekers have been detained for deportation to France, as the Prime Minister attempts to crack down on migration, The Times understands. The government's efforts will also include deterring signs in asylum seeker camps in France, warning “Get on a small boat and you will be deported". Six boats reportedly launched from France on Monday and 212 asylum seekers made the crossing on Sunday. A government source told the newspaper: “Detentions of those arriving from France have been taking place over the last 24 hours, so these small-boat migrants may end up finding themselves being bussed to a detention centre before the day is out.” The 100 migrants will be held in immigration detention centres pending their deportation to France under the new scheme. Those with legitimate asylum claims will be allowed to come to the UK.

A packed migrant dinghy in French territorial waters of The English Channel. Picture: Alamy

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage pledged to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), scrap the Human Rights Act, and disapply other international agreements he described as "roadblocks" to deporting people who arrive in the UK illegally. It comes after Farage suggested replacing the Human Rights Act with a bill that only covers British citizens in what he called the 'opposite' of human rights. Setting out his proposals in the Telegraph, he described international treaties governing human rights law as "malign influences" which had been "allowed to frustrate deportations".

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage attends a press conference on law and order on August 4, 2025. Picture: Getty

He added: "The planes will take off, and plenty of them at that. "The time has come to put this country first. This is all a question of priorities. Is Keir Starmer on the side of the British people, national security and protecting women and girls - or is he on the side of outdated international treaties and human rights lawyers?" Farage’s party has sought to gain from public dissatisfaction with how both Labour and the Tories have handled the migrant crisis, and he will set out his plans to grasp it on Tuesday. Farage and his senior Reform UK ally Zia Yusuf had earlier claimed the party would replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights. Speaking to the Times, Farage said his bill would ensure people have the “freedom to do everything, unless there’s a law that says you can’t”. He said his plans constitute “the opposite” of the “concept of human rights, which are state given”. Former Reform chairman and current head of its Elon Musk-styled Department of Government Efficiency Zia Yusuf said the bill would apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK, while enabling arrests, detention and deportation of illegal migrants. The Bill would refer to individual liberties like protection of liberty and free speech, the newspaper reported, rather than human rights.

A demonstrator clashes with Police officers during an anti-immigration protest outside the Sheraton Four Points hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, in Horley, south of London, on August 23, 2025. Picture: Getty