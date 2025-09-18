James Murray on LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

A minister has called the delays to the government's 'one in, one out' deportation plans "intensely frustrating", as one man uses claim of modern slavery to halt flight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Murray said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will not let these "vexatious last minute attempts" frustrate the deal. "We want these deportations to happen imminently. The Home Secretary is going to be fighting these challenges every step of the way, standing up for the British public in court, because we want this deal to go ahead, we want these deportations to happen imminently," he said. Nick asked why the government hadn't foreseen these challenges and ensured they would not be used to halt deportations in this way. Mr Murray explained: "As I understand it, the objection which has been made about someone at the last minute claiming that they're a modern slave, despite having never mentioned that before, and this is something which I think makes a mockery, to be honest, of our laws and of our country's generosity."

Shabana Mahmood, Home Secretary, leaves Number 10. Picture: Alamy