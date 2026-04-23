The 24-year-old who was part of a grooming gang which preyed on young girls, was deported in 2020.

Baltatu, who was part of a grooming gang which preyed on young girls, was deported from the UK in 2020. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Issy Clarke

A deported child rapist who returned to the UK after he was deported has been re-captured after attempting to claim benefits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sebastian Pavel Baltatu, 24, was sentenced to three years for raping a child under the age of 13 in 2019, Greater Manchester Police said. Baltatu, who was part of a grooming gang which preyed on young girls, was deported from the UK in 2020, Greater Manchester Police confirmed. Checks by the force's Sex Offender Management Unit showed he had illegally returned to the UK and was living in Manchester, police said. Read more: Andrew’s protection team 'did not know' Epstein was convicted paedophile during New York trip, officer claims Read more: Iran war sparks petrol theft crime spree

They traced Baltatu to an address in Gorton after he filed a Universal Credit claim and was arrested last month, police said. Baltatu pleaded guilty to five breaches of his sex offender requirements; and a breach of his deportation order. Appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday April 18, he was sentenced to a year and six months behind bars. He now could be deported for a second time, police confirmed. Detective Sergeant Daniel Sanchez, from the Public Protection Department, described Baltatu as a "clear and ongoing risk to the public, particularly to children" and said it was "vital" that he was found and brought before the courts. Read more: Boy, 12, to face trial accused of sex attack which left woman aged in her 60s in hospital

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday April 18, he was sentenced to a year and six months behind bars. Picture: Alamy

He added: “Despite having been deported following a serious sexual offence and being subject to strict requirements, Baltatu chose to unlawfully return to the UK and deliberately breach the conditions placed upon him. “Officers are proactively reviewing sex offenders who are believed to be living overseas to ensure they have not returned to the UK.