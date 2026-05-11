New mums in deprived areas twice as likely to take their own lives after giving birth, analysis finds
New mothers in deprived areas are twice as likely to take their own lives after giving birth, according to new analysis.
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It is “absolutely vital” that all women have access to specialist perinatal mental health care if needed, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said.
Deaths from psychiatric causes, including suicide, account for 34% of all maternal deaths between six weeks and one year after pregnancy.
Analysis of MBRRACE-UK data by RCPsych found that, of suicides among young mothers, around one in three (30.68%) happened in the most deprived areas of the UK and Ireland between 2021 and 2023.
This is compared to a little over one in eight (13.64%) in the least deprived areas.
New mothers in deprived areas are more likely to be isolated, and experience financial hardship or abuse, according to RCPsych.
Dr Livia Martucci, chairwoman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ faculty of perinatal psychiatry, said: “Sadly, we know postnatal depression affects tens of thousands of new mothers every year in England; this only gets worse if left untreated, with potentially fatal consequences.
“Mental illnesses in the first year after giving birth can develop rapidly – within hours, days or weeks after birth.
“Mothers and their partners are often unaware of the existence of these mental illnesses, and the associated risks. More must be done to raise awareness, especially around potential impact on mothers, babies and families.
“It is absolutely vital that all new and expectant mothers, throughout all communities, have access to specialist perinatal mental health care if they need it.
“For example, women who develop postpartum psychosis often need to be cared for in hospital and it’s crucial they receive this support as quickly as possible so that they can make a full recovery.
“Yet, the system is under huge strain. Ongoing shortages of expert perinatal mental health staff and unco-ordinated care pathways mean patients are not getting the expert mental health support they desperately need.
“This is hitting deprived communities especially hard, where women are already more likely to experience mental ill-health, substance misuse and domestic abuse.”
RCPsych is calling for new mothers and pregnant women to have access to perinatal psychiatrists, who can train colleagues in the wider maternal health network to identify cases of mental illness.
“Early, and continued, intervention can prove lifesaving,” Dr Martucci said.