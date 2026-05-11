New mothers in deprived areas are twice as likely to take their own lives after giving birth, according to new analysis.

It is “absolutely vital” that all women have access to specialist perinatal mental health care if needed, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said.

Deaths from psychiatric causes, including suicide, account for 34% of all maternal deaths between six weeks and one year after pregnancy.

Analysis of MBRRACE-UK data by RCPsych found that, of suicides among young mothers, around one in three (30.68%) happened in the most deprived areas of the UK and Ireland between 2021 and 2023.

This is compared to a little over one in eight (13.64%) in the least deprived areas.

New mothers in deprived areas are more likely to be isolated, and experience financial hardship or abuse, according to RCPsych.

Dr Livia Martucci, chairwoman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ faculty of perinatal psychiatry, said: “Sadly, we know postnatal depression affects tens of thousands of new mothers every year in England; this only gets worse if left untreated, with potentially fatal consequences.

“Mental illnesses in the first year after giving birth can develop rapidly – within hours, days or weeks after birth.