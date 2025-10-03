The Deputy Prime Minister was greeted with shouts of “shame on you”, “you’re not welcome here”, and “Go to Palestine”

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood attend a vigil on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, Manchester, after two people died in a terror attack at the Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley and Jacob Paul

David Lammy has been heckled and booed by protesters at a vigil for the victims of the Manchester synagogue attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As he was introduced to the crowd, the Deputy Prime Minister was greeted with shouts of “shame on you”, “you’re not welcome here”, and “Go to Palestine”. Someone can be heard shouting “We do not want you speaking here today” which is greeted by scattered applause. Mark Adlestone, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council in Greater Manchester, was eventually compelled to intervene, saying: “All right, we’ve heard enough. We know how you feel.” In the poring rain against the backdrop of heckles, Lammy told the vigil near the site of the synagogue terror attack that "we must stand in grief, in solidarity and in defiance", after heckles from the crowd. The Justice Secretary said "we must stand together" in "grief for the innocent lives that were taken so cruelly - senseless murders carried out on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year, grief that causes so much pain and so much suffering.

"Today our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers must be with the families of those who were killed, and of course, with this community, this Jewish community, both here in Manchester and in Heaton Park Synagogue. "Right across our nation, and as the Member of Parliament for Tottenham, I know the suffering in Crumpsall is all the same as the pain, the worry and the frightened faces in my own constituency and in the area of Stamford Hill - one of the historic homes of the Jewish community in this country. "In that sense, London and Manchester are twin communities grieving as one, and the whole nation is with them."

ttendees hold a banner during a vigil to remember the victims of the Manchester Synagogue attack. Picture: Getty

Leading the vigil, Rabbi Daniel Walker, from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, paid thanks to “one of the heroes” who is recovering in hospital from “terrible wounds”. Speaking on Middleton Road near the police cordon, he told the crowd: “I’m joined here by many dignitaries for whose presence we are very, very grateful, but I just want to introduce you, first of all, to the young people who are standing here with me.” He addressed the “youngest kids” of “one of the people, one of the heroes, of the Heaton Park Shul community, who is today in hospital recovering from terrible wounds.”The rabbi added that he is recovering alongside two men who “blocked the terrorist” with their bodies.“So I want to begin with prayers for them, as is traditional”, he said, before leading a prayer in Hebrew. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said at the vigial that an "attack on one of us is an attack on all of us". "That is the permanent principle, the firm foundation on which this city region has been built, by you by us, by everyone here over centuries," he said. "That is who we are, and we will not let this break us in any way, shape, or form. I salute the strength of our Jewish Community,” Mr Burnham added.

People gathered in the pouring rain to attend a vigil to remember the victims of the Manchester Synagogue attack. Picture: Getty