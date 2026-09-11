Linsey Farnsworth says families are being “left alone” to navigate dementia care, after her father was incorrectly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and treated for years.

Linsey Farnsworth, the Labour MP for Amber Valley in Derbyshire said the family had been supporting her father for almost 10 years. Picture: Linsey Farnsworth MP

By George Icke

Linsey Farnsworth, the Labour MP for Amber Valley in Derbyshire, has called for faster and more accurate dementia diagnoses, better-trained carers and a more joined-up approach to care.

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Speaking exclusively to LBC, Ms Farnsworth said her father had initially been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and prescribed medication. A later brain scan found that he did not have Alzheimer’s, and doctors believe he has frontotemporal dementia. She said the family had been supporting him for almost 10 years and described the diagnosis as the beginning of a “very difficult time”. “You’re given the diagnosis and then not really given much support in the early days,” she said. Read more: Almost eight in ten say disabled people need better care before assisted suicide is approved Read more: Assisted dying failed for a reason - our fellow MPs must not force through this deficient bill, write Diane Abbott and Sir Edward Leigh

“I think it’s a battle really to get support and to get information about what this might mean for Dad and what this might mean for us as a family.” The politician said her father had taken medication for years before the diagnosis was revised. She added the experience highlighted the need for accurate diagnostics, adding that patients should not have to wait “two years or more” for a diagnosis.

Ms Farnsworth told LBC thather father had initially been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and prescribed medication, but later scans found it was more likely that he actually had frontotemporal dementia. Picture: Official Portrait, UK Parliament

‘Losing your loved one over and over again’ The MP said dementia had affected her family in ways they had not anticipated. “Later on, at the later stages, it’s really arduous on the family members who are feeling essentially like they’re losing their loved one over and over again,” she said. She recalled the moment she realised the illness had progressed, when her father, a retired bricklayer, could no longer remember how to build a brick wall in his garden. “That moment for me was really telling that the illness had progressed, and we’d sort of lost a little bit of him again at that point,” she said. Ms Farnsworth said her father had not followed the pattern her family had expected from dementia. Rather than wandering or forgetting who his relatives were, he had lost much of his ability to speak. “Every patient’s experience and journey will be different,” she said. The MP also criticised gaps in dementia training among care workers and hospital staff, adding that her father had spent five weeks in hospital with an unrelated medical issue, despite there being no medical reason for him to remain in hospital. She added that a delay in arranging a care package was the primary cause of the holdup. Ms Farnsworth described how one nurse, who normally worked on a dementia ward, had managed to get her father out of bed and engaging with staff after he had stopped eating and had barely moved for weeks. “The difference that that made was huge,” Ms Farnsworth said. “Having that experience and those skills to support dementia patients is incredibly important and can make a big difference to how that person reacts and how that person engages.” She said her father currently received care four times a day and praised the carers supporting him, but added that not all had received specialist dementia training.