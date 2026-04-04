The 50th and final bout of Derek Chisora’s eventful professional career saw defeat at the hands of Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder consigned British heavyweight Derek Chisora to defeat in his final fight at a raucous O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Deontay Wilder consigned British heavyweight Derek Chisora to defeat in his final fight but only after an exhilarating fight of the year contender at a raucous O2 Arena.

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In the 50th bout of Chisora’s eventful professional career, ‘Del Boy’ showed remarkable powers of recovery to come back from a punishing eighth round and take former WBC champion Wilder to the distance. After the American showed the power early on in London which once made him one of the most formidable punchers in heavyweight history, Chisora’s farewell threatened to turned into a nightmare during a one-sided start. However, Chisora rallied back in sensational fashion in a thrilling fourth and after he got up off the canvas in round eight, the 42-year-old made it through to earn a hero’s reception before, during and after the last three-minute round of his journey in the professional ranks. It was not enough to seal Chisora one last victory after the judges scored the bout 115-111, 112-115 and 115-113 in favour of Wilder to earn the ‘Bronze Bomber’ a split-decision triumph, which may put his name back in the mix for the biggest fights in the division. Read more: Chelsea brush aside League One Port Vale to book place in FA Cup semi-finals Read more: Cambridge men make it four in a row as Oxford end Boat Race losing run in women’s event

Deontay Wilder celebrates winning against Derek Chisora at The O2, London. Picture: Alamy

Chisora lived up to his man of the people tag by riding on the London Underground to O2 Arena and he was soon greeted by ‘little brother’ Anthony Joshua, who made a surprise first public outing since he was involved in a car crash in December which killed two of his close friends. The sound of the first bell signalled the start of a slugfest and Chisora immediately stalked Wilder, but got caught by an uppercut and the duo almost fell over the ropes after another coming together. Round two followed a similar script with Chisora going after Wilder and being caught by a slick combination in the corner before a stumble by the British boxer was waved away.

Derek 'Del Boy' Chisora walks out before his 50th and final fight of his professional career. Picture: Alamy

On his farewell fight, Chisora survived to the bell but another big swing and miss allowed Wilder to wear down his rival some more. Chisora remonstrated with referee Mark Bates at the end of the third before the tables turned when a Wilder slip was followed by a huge right hook flush on the face of the American to spark an enormous roar around O2 Arena. Another occurred when Chisora launched a massive right in the fourth to wobble Wilder, who was grateful for respite on his stall. A messy round five had an exhausted Chisora on the canvas twice, but neither were knockdowns and the 42-year-old then had more success with a right over the top. Wilder regained a semblance of control in the sixth after Chisora dipped his head into trouble before both boxers went tumbling after another grapple in a low-key seventh.

Anthony Joshua made a surprise appearance - his first public outing since he was involved in a car crash in December which killed two of his close friends. Picture: Alamy