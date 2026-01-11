The family of EastEnders actor Derek Martin, who starred as Charlie Slater in the BBC One soap, have said he “wasn’t just a dad to us, he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows”, following his death aged 92.

“The family ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

A statement from his family, shared by his agent Sharon Henry, said: “Derek wasn’t just a dad to us he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows. He never stopped learning, he loved meeting people and was always generous with his time. We both miss him terribly.

His final EastEnders appearance was in 2016, with his character suffering a fatal heart attack.

Martin played the character between 2000-2011, and made guest appearances in the years following that, with Charlie featuring in a number of major storylines.

Agent Henry said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that our beloved client Derek Martin passed away on 10th January 2026.

“For over 50 years, Derek was a truly authentic working-class voice in British television and film.

“It was a privilege to be a part of his creative journey in a career which included highlights such as Law And Order for the BBC and two series of The Governor produced by La Plante Productions. He is best known for his role on EastEnders, where he cherished his time portraying Charlie Slater.

“Derek was a devoted father, a generous member of the charitable Water Rats, avid golfer and all-around good man who will be greatly missed.”

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Derek Martin. From the moment he arrived, Derek’s portrayal of Charlie Slater instantly cemented him in the hearts of the audience, as the head of one of EastEnders’ most iconic families.

“Charlie would do anything for his family, and much like his character, Derek would do the same for those around him. Derek was deeply loved by all those that worked with him at EastEnders and will always be remembered with great fondness.

“Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends.”