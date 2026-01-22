David Rapp died less than two weeks after his dad. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Storey

The son of Eastenders star Derek Martin has died less than two weeks after the legendary actor passed away aged 92.

Derek, famous for playing the role of Charlie Slater on the soap, died in hospital on January 10 with his family members alongside him. In a statement released on Thursday by BBB Talent Agency, it was also revealed that his son David Rapp, who worked for the group, has also since passed away in a second blow to the family. A post on social media read: "Devastating news today. Just after losing his father. David has also passed away.

"The gentle giant whose heart was as big as he was. I couldn't have wished for a better friend or workmate. Rest in peace, David Rapp you will be missed! BBB HQ will never be the same." It is understood David had been with his father when he died. No cause of death has yet been made public. His father's final EastEnders appearance came in 2016, where his character suffered a fatal heart attack. A statement from his family, shared by his agent Sharon Henry, said: "Derek wasn’t just a dad to us he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows.