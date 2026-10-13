One call to LBC helped unravel decades of injustice and clear 15 men framed by a corrupt detective and now police have uncovered more potential victims. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

A piece of advice given during an LBC phone-in helped set in motion a chain of events that has seen 15 men have convictions overturned over the actions of a corrupt police detective, with further cases still under investigation.

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More than a decade after that call, British Transport Police has told LBC it has identified further potential victims, with a criminal investigation now working towards presenting a case to prosecutors. Stephen Simmons had spent nearly 40 years carrying a conviction for a crime he had always insisted he did not commit when he called LBC’s Legal Hour in 2013. The advice from Daniel Barnett was simple: search for the police officer who had put him away. What Simmons discovered changed his life. Detective Sergeant Derek Ridgewell, whose evidence had helped send him to Borstal, had himself been jailed for stealing goods in transit, the same kind of offence he had accused Simmons and his friends of committing. That discovery helped Simmons clear his name and became a crucial part of a wider examination of Ridgewell’s cases. Last week, Simmons’ two co-defendants, Christopher Poulter and Kevin Biggs, became the 14th and 15th people to have convictions linked to the detective overturned, 50 years after they were convicted. Biggs died in 2004 without seeing his name cleared. Read more: A call I should never have taken on LBC exposed a corrupt policeman and overturned 15 convictions, writes Daniel Barnett For LBC’s Daniel Barnett, the breakthrough came from a suggestion he had barely expected to help. “Suggesting someone Googles a name is not legal advice. It’s the sort of thing you say when you’ve run out of things to say. I’m slightly embarrassed it worked,” he said. The call itself almost never happened. “His call should never have reached me. We screen out criminal cases. A producer let it through by mistake, and fifteen people have had their convictions quashed as a result.” But behind that extraordinary turn of events were men who had spent decades carrying convictions for crimes they had not committed. Some never lived to see their names cleared. As Daniel put it: “If Steve had been listening to a different station that night, he’d have died with that conviction. Kevin Biggs did.” The consequences of that call are still unfolding. British Transport Police has confirmed that Operation Syren, its criminal investigation into Ridgewell and his associates, has uncovered additional potential victims as detectives trace witnesses and recover records dating back more than half a century.

Assistant Chief Constable Charlie Doyle told LBC: “We subsequently created a dedicated team to review historical cases, gather evidence and identify further potential victims and support them, with a criminal investigation now ongoing following this review. “Based on our enquiries we are confident we have identified a number of additional potential victims and our priority and focus is now on presenting a case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). We will continue to share information with the Criminal Cases Review Commission and work with those affected, their families and their legal teams.” The force has not specified how many additional potential victims it has identified or whose conduct could form the basis of any prosecution. Ridgewell died in prison in 1982, two years after being jailed for seven years for conspiracy to steal goods in transit.

Supporters and family members of Basil Peterkin and Saliah Mehmet outside the Royal Court of Justice in London. Two men jailed on the word of a corrupt police officer. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

For Simmons, the breakthrough began while he was listening to another caller discussing a case with Daniel Barnett in 2013. He had kept his own conviction largely to himself, but thought the phone-in offered a chance to ask for help without people knowing who he was. Returning to LBC in 2018 after his conviction was quashed, he admitted he had initially dismissed The LBC suggestion. He could not imagine what searching for the detective would achieve, unless the officer had somehow gone online to admit framing people. Instead, he found evidence of Ridgewell’s own criminal history. Simmons told LBC: “I do owe you apologies. It’s not a stupid thing. It’s probably one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.” Daniel remembered how strongly Simmons’ account had struck him during the first call in 2013. “I could just tell how passionate Stephen was when he was on the phone about his innocence and how he’d been wrongly convicted,” he said. Simmons had been arrested alongside Poulter and Biggs in June 1975, when Ridgewell and two other officers approached them while they were in a car in south London. All three denied stealing mailbags, but they were convicted at Inner London Crown Court in April 1976. Simmons was 20 when he was sent to Borstal, where he served eight months. His car was confiscated by order of the court, and he was advised not to appeal. Describing his questioning to LBC, Simmons recalled Ridgewell throwing a trophy at him while commenting on what people sent through the post. Because Simmons was sitting on his hands, it hit his chest and fell to the floor. When the detective told him to pick it up, he pushed it with his foot instead. Simmons said he later came to believe Ridgewell had been trying to get his fingerprints onto the item, and warned his friends not to catch anything thrown at them during their interviews. The effects of the conviction lasted far longer than his time in detention. Simmons told LBC his daughters, by then in their late 30s, had only recently learned what had happened, and described the way people reacted when they discovered he had been to prison. He also wanted to know why nobody had contacted him when Ridgewell’s own crimes came to light. “If I hadn’t phoned into LBC, I wouldn’t be sitting here now, and I’d be none the wiser,” he said. Following the phone-in, Simmons applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in August 2013. Its investigation examined Ridgewell’s conviction, alongside evidence from other cases involving unreliable police accounts and fabricated confessions. The commission referred his case to the Court of Appeal in 2017, and his conviction was quashed in January 2018. Outside court, Simmons was met by Winston Trew, another man who had spent decades fighting to clear his name after being arrested by Ridgewell’s squad. Trew was one of the Oval Four, four young black men arrested at Oval Underground station in March 1972. The men said they initially believed they were being mugged because the plain-clothes officers had not identified themselves as police, and later alleged they were beaten and forced to sign confessions. The arresting officers were the only prosecution witnesses at their trial. All four men were convicted, and their initial appeals against conviction failed.

Stephen Simmons from Dorking, Surrey, was found guilty of thefts from Clapham Goods Yard in south London, aged 19. Picture: Supplied