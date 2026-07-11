Dermot Murnaghan has died at the age of 68. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Dermot Murnaghan, former TV presenter and long-time Sky News anchor, has died.

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On Saturday, his family announced that he passed away at home in North London following a period of illness with prostate cancer. He died peacefully with his family at his side, they added. The 68-year-old was a lead anchor for Sky News for 15 years until 2023. Before that, he presented the news for Channel 4, ITV and the BBC, and was also known for hosting the popular quiz show Eggheads.

Murnaghan filing a news report from outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the family wished to thank the medical teams who cared for Dermot with such sensitivity and extraordinary compassion throughout his illness. They also thanked the many kind messages of goodwill that he received over the last year since his diagnosis of Stage IV cancer and his subsequent campaigning to raise awareness for screening programmes for the disease.

Charles Dance interviewed by Dermot Murnaghan in 2016. Picture: Getty

The family also requested that anyone wishing to remember him considers supporting Prostate Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer Research and North London Hospice so that others may benefit from the research and care he received. Murnaghan announced his “incurable but it’s not untreatable” prostate cancer diagnosis last year and, following this, he became a vocal advocate and campaigner in raising awareness for the disease.

Murnaghan interviewing outside Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Murnaghan started his presenting career in 1989, hosting Channel 4’s breakfast programme and its business segments before becoming one of its lead presenters. He later joined ITV and hosted programmes such as the ITV Lunchtime News and News at Ten, and led the coverage of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. He moved to ITV’s Evening News and Nightly News shows from 1999, and joined the BBC in the early 2000s where he hosted their flagship breakfast programme.

Murnaghan speaks in front of cameras at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty