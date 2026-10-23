Derren Brown: Only Human review - a mastermind at work
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It would be scary if he wasn’t so entertaining.
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It’s tricky to review a show when Derren personally asked every reviewer to exclude specific details of the show, but here goes.
I’ve loved Derren Brown forever, and it’s always a pleasure to see the master at work. He’s Britain’s greatest showman who is still at the top of his game.
If you’ve never seen Derren at work, he spends the evening performing a series of segments: a mix of hypnotism, illusions and magic.
It’s a chaotic show, and you’re never sure if anything is accidental. He has complete command of the audience throughout.
There’s a lot of audience participation with nowhere to hide. He’s out and about constantly with roving microphones. You’re not even safe sitting in the circle - he has methods of reaching you up there too. If you want to remain in the background, try to avoid sitting on the aisle.
The show itself feels too long - he’s got so much content to get through and members of the public always take longer on stage than planned. It would benefit from losing 20 minutes from the first act.
Brown is a once-in-a-generation talent. He’s very funny too, with quick-witted and silly humour.
He’s a genius. I can’t say any more than that.
Derren Brown: Only Human is at the Apollo Theatre until January 2027.