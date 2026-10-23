It would be scary if he wasn’t so entertaining.

It’s tricky to review a show when Derren personally asked every reviewer to exclude specific details of the show, but here goes.

I’ve loved Derren Brown forever, and it’s always a pleasure to see the master at work. He’s Britain’s greatest showman who is still at the top of his game.

If you’ve never seen Derren at work, he spends the evening performing a series of segments: a mix of hypnotism, illusions and magic.

It’s a chaotic show, and you’re never sure if anything is accidental. He has complete command of the audience throughout.