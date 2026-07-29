A search is under way for a British surfer who went missing while paddle boarding.

Arran Strong, 28, disappeared in the Atlantic off the Portugal coast on Monday.

He was in the water with a friend near the resort of Arrifana when he went missing. An alarm was raised at around 11.30am yesterday.

The search was paused over night but continued this morning.

Mr Strong had competed for Great Britain at the ISA World Surfing Games.

Friend Jose Maria Pyrrait said: "We stopped off Arrifana to drink some water and take a few photos.

“We stayed there for a few minutes talking, and when we set off again, I let him go ahead.

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“As my pace is faster, I always did that. When I caught up with him and gained a short lead, I would stop and wait for him.

“This time was no different, but when I stopped to wait, I saw his board drifting about 100 metres away.

“I paddled to it as fast as I could, dived over and over again looking for him, but we were in a very deep area and visibility was extremely poor.”

Maritime Police chief Hugo Bravo da Guia said: “Both friends were paddling along the coast.

“The wind was fine, the ocean was fine. Nothing in the weather conditions appears to explain a disappearance in such conditions, considering also their experience.”

Portugal’s National Maritime Authority said: “The Maritime Police Psychology Office was activated and is providing support to the victim’s family.

“According to the information gathered so far, the young man disappeared at sea after getting into difficulty while making the crossing from Monte Clerigo Beach to Carrapateira.

“The friend who was accompanying him was rescued by a local fishing vessel that was nearby.”