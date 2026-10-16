The priest's dying wish was to be buried with the £3,500 ring, however, it was instead melted down, never to be recovered

‘Despicable’ thief who stole ring from dead priest’s hand escapes jail term. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

An “utterly despicable” thief who stole a gold ring from a dead priest’s hand has walked free from court.

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Nicholas Mather, 34, prised the 18-carat gold priesthood ring from the finger of the late Father Peter Crowther. Fr Crowther’s parents had bought the ring in Rome when he was ordained in 1971 and it was inscribed in Latin, “Tu Es Sac Erdos In Aeternum”, meaning “I am a priest for ever”. His dying wish was to be buried with it. Mather, who worked at B Livesey Funeral Directors in Chorley, Lancashire, stole the ring from Fr Crowther’s body on March 8 and sold it to a pawnbrokers. The ring, worth between £3,000 and £3,500, was later melted down and left unrecoverable. Read more: Family of toddler who fell to death from Cyprus hotel window say 'consequences of tragedy will never end' after father fined Read more:

Preston Magistrates Courts where the trial took place. Picture: Stephen Barnes GB/Alamy

The theft took place four days after Mather had handed in his notice following concerns over his conduct to colleagues over previous weeks. An investigation was launched by the funeral directors, and it was also found that Mather had stolen a Rolls-Royce key box ring from the firm. He was paid a total of £1,370 cash for both stolen items and spent it on a drug habit. B Livesey Funeral Directors reported the ring theft to Lancashire Constabulary and Mather was arrested on April 22. Mather, of Willow Close, Chorley, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. He avoided a prison sentence at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was given a community order, ordered to complete 300 hours unpaid work, and to pay a total of £6,500 compensation. Magistrates said this was the worst theft case they had heard in their court given the emotional impact on those affected.

Nicholas Mather, 34, prised the 18-carat gold priesthood ring from the finger of the late Father Peter Crowther. Picture: St Joseph's R.C. High School's post