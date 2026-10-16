‘Despicable’ thief who stole ring from dead priest’s hand escapes jail term
The priest's dying wish was to be buried with the £3,500 ring, however, it was instead melted down, never to be recovered
An “utterly despicable” thief who stole a gold ring from a dead priest’s hand has walked free from court.
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Nicholas Mather, 34, prised the 18-carat gold priesthood ring from the finger of the late Father Peter Crowther.
Fr Crowther’s parents had bought the ring in Rome when he was ordained in 1971 and it was inscribed in Latin, “Tu Es Sac Erdos In Aeternum”, meaning “I am a priest for ever”.
His dying wish was to be buried with it.
Mather, who worked at B Livesey Funeral Directors in Chorley, Lancashire, stole the ring from Fr Crowther’s body on March 8 and sold it to a pawnbrokers.
The ring, worth between £3,000 and £3,500, was later melted down and left unrecoverable.
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The theft took place four days after Mather had handed in his notice following concerns over his conduct to colleagues over previous weeks.
An investigation was launched by the funeral directors, and it was also found that Mather had stolen a Rolls-Royce key box ring from the firm.
He was paid a total of £1,370 cash for both stolen items and spent it on a drug habit.
B Livesey Funeral Directors reported the ring theft to Lancashire Constabulary and Mather was arrested on April 22.
Mather, of Willow Close, Chorley, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.
He avoided a prison sentence at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was given a community order, ordered to complete 300 hours unpaid work, and to pay a total of £6,500 compensation.
Magistrates said this was the worst theft case they had heard in their court given the emotional impact on those affected.
In an impact statement to the court, Fr Crowther’s next of kin Kinga Gray-Grzecynska said: “I feel deeply upset, angry and bewildered that anyone, particularly a member of staff entrusted with the care of the deceased, would steal from a dead body in a mortuary, and especially from a priest.
“This behaviour is utterly despicable, disgraceful and morally wrong.
“To steal from a Catholic priest who dedicated 55 years of his life to serving God and helping thousands of people is an appalling betrayal of the trust placed in those responsible for providing a dignified and respectful funeral.
“I feel that I have let Fr Peter down because I was responsible for ensuring his wishes were carried out, and I have been unable to ensure that he was buried with his priestly ring as he intended.
“What has happened has caused significant upset to me, many priests and others who knew him. Fr Peter did not deserve such a betrayal.”
Michael Livesey, company director of B Livesey Funeral Directors, said: “In my many years in this profession, I have never, ever experienced anything like this. It has been deeply upsetting for myself and the rest of the team.
“The most difficult part for me is that the rings hold such a sentimental value and can’t be replaced. No monetary value can compensate the heartache caused to those involved.
“However, I hope people will recognise that I reported the matter to the police immediately and I have fully supported their investigation from the outset and throughout.”
Detective Constable Paul Whitaker of Lancashire Constabulary said: “Not only did he steal a ring from the body of a priest, but he denied Fr Peter his dying wish.
“Mather breached the trust of those who turned to them whilst they were grieving. I hope the court result brings some kind of closure for those who knew him.”