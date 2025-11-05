Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie was allegedly 'threatened with a gun' in a shocking incident on a busy London street last month.

His club say they have been providing support to the 22-year-old Italian since the alleged incident on September 6.

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested on on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence after the incident was reported to the police.

On Tuesday evening, a Tottenham Hotspur spokesman said: "We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.

"Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further."

The Metropolitan Police said they have launched an investigation after they were called at 11.14pm on September 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.

The suspect been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.

