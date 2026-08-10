A Catholic mass will be held at the Abbey Church in Devon

The private requiem mass will include a homily from the Rt Rev David Charlesworth, Abbot of Buckfast. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Ann Widdecombe's funeral will be held at a Catholic abbey where she was a regular worshipper - as church officials paid tribute to the former MP's 'profound faith' and 'unwavering convictions'.

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A private requiem mass will be held for the former Tory MP and Reform UK spokeswoman at Buckfast Abbey in Devon. The date of the service has not yet been made public. Miss Widdecombe, a devout Roman Catholic, was a frequent worshipper in the Abbey Church, located in the town of Buckfastleigh. The private requiem mass will include a homily from the Rt Rev David Charlesworth, Abbot of Buckfast.

Miss Widdecombe, a devout Roman Catholic, was a frequent worshipper in the Abbey Church. Picture: Alamy

The 78-year-old died on July 8 after she was hit over the head with a hammer 21 times while eating lunch at her home in Dartmoor. Joshua Kerry, 28, was charged with her murder on July 20. He has not yet entered a plea. The private requiem mass will include a homily from the Rt Rev David Charlesworth, Abbot of Buckfast. A public memorial for Miss Widdecombe will be held later this year.

Joshua Kerry, 28, was charged with her murder on July 20. . Picture: Alamy