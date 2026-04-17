The explosive allegations are now being investigated by the Victoria Police. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Ruby Rose shared details about the night she alleges she was sexually assaulted by Katy Perry, 20 years ago, in an explosive interview.

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The actress made allegations this week on social media that the Firework singer had sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia, on August 15, 2010. In an unearthed essay, written in 2011 and published by the Herald Sun, she claims that she threw up on the singer whilst intoxicated during a night out at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne. Rose, 40, explains that the duo began the night by crashing a high school prom, before continuing on to the Spice Market nightclub. Read more: Katy Perry investigated by police over Ruby Rose sexual assault allegations Read more: The name that got away: Katy Perry loses trademark war over use of her name against Australian designer

Australian actress Ruby Rose claims that Perry sexually assaulted her in a Melbourne nightclub in 2010. Picture: Getty

“I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago. Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don't.” She wrote: “I had been off the grog for 30 days - my first attempt at sobriety - and I was out partying with Katy,” “What I do remember thinking was: ‘I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?’ Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy's foot was the answer.”

Ruby Rose says that she had been out partying with Perry the night of the incident and both were intoxicated. Picture: Getty

She went on to explain that “nothing horrific happened” during the night, and details the night it as 'one of the best decisions of my life'. This follows the explosive allegations the actress made about Perry, 41, this past weekend, who she claimed sexually assaulted her while she was 'resting' on a friend's lap that night. Following the incident, Rose claims she “projectile vomited” on Perry. She said it had taken her “almost two decades” to speak out publicly about the incident.

In a now-deleted post to Threads, she wrote: “I'm now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly,” “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault have. Thank you for seeing me.” A spokesperson for Perry denied the allegations and told the Daily Mail: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies. “Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

A spokesperson for Katy Perry has denied the allegations as 'dangerous, reckless lies'. Picture: Getty

The former manager of the Melbourne nightclub has also spoken out about the night in question as a “security nightmare”, but maintains he was unaware of any incident at the time. He told the Herald Sun: “They came in together, they were also with Katy's hair and make-up girl and another guy who was friends with Ruby,” he said. “It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit.”

He alleges that the duo spent the night in a private VIP area known as the Genie Bottle. He confirmed that he was on site the night in question, but did not witness the incident. He also claimed that the pair spent the night in a sectioned-off VIP section called the Genie Bottle. However, he denied witnessing the alleged incident. “They were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff, but were mainly in there doing their own thing,” the manager said. “I wasn't aware of any alleged assault or someone vomiting.”

The night of the alleged incident was described by the ex-manager as a 'security nightmare'. Picture: Getty

He said that Rose and Perry were both “drunk," but insists that they "weren't paralytic or anything." “Both had way too much to drink,” he alleged, and went on to explain that he helped the pair out of the venue. “To avoid people taking photos of them in a state, we organised a car and driver to be waiting outside the Collins St entrance of the hotel. We escorted them out the back and up the fire exit and put them in the car together,” he said.