The defendant pleaded guilty to a third charge of corrupt or improper use of police powers and privileges after viewing an internal incident log.

Harshey-Jones also pleaded guilty to intending to pervert the course of justice after he factory-set his phone to conceal evidence from criminal investigations.

He was arrested over the incident in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, on June 11 and was later suspended by his employers, North Wales Police.

Detective Constable Lee Harshey-Jones, 45, admitted a count of voyeurism when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Ryan Donoghue, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report for his client, who he said was of previous good character.

Conditional bail for Harshey-Jones was extended until his sentencing date on November 19 at Chester Crown Court.

Recorder Mark Ford KC told the defendant: “The fact that I have adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report should not be taken by you as any indication to you as to what sentence will be passed on these serious counts.”

Harshey-Jones was the lead investigator in the case of two-year-old Ethan Ives-Griffiths, who was murdered by his grandparents, Michael and Kerry Ives, in 2021.

The toddler was subjected to weeks of abuse at the hands of the couple and was dangerously dehydrated and severely underweight when he collapsed with a catastrophic head injury at their home in Flintshire.

Jurors were visibly upset at points during a five-and-a-half week trial at Mold Crown Court last year, during which CCTV from the family home was played which showed Michael Ives carrying his grandson by the top of his arm and appearing to punch him after putting him into a car seat.

Last October, Michael Ives was told he would serve at least 23 years’ imprisonment before he could apply for parole, while his wife was jailed for a minimum of 17 years.

Following Harshey-Jones’s court appearance on Wednesday, North Wales Police said the former officer had resigned from the force.

In a statement, the force said: “Criminal proceedings and North Wales Police misconduct protocols remain active and the force is unable to provide comment at this time.”