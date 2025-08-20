West Yorkshire Police Divisional Headquarters, Normanton. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A detective accused of pursuing sexual relationships with reported sex offence victims whose cases he was investigating has “damaged trust in the police” according to prosecutors.

Detective Constable Wasim Bashir was working in the Kirklees Safeguarding Team with West Yorkshire Police when he is alleged to have contacted four women inappropriately and started a sexual relationship with one of them. Sheffield Crown Court has heard Bashir, 55, is accused of having sexual contact with a 22-year-old woman. Giving his closing speech to jurors on Tuesday, prosecutor Tony Dunne said the woman Bashir allegedly had sex with felt safe with him because "you're supposed to feel safe" with a policeman. Mr Dunne said by the time the woman reported the relationship over a year later she had "lost all trust in the police," saying: "They all just want to have sex."

Sheffield Combined Law Courts England UK, British Criminal crown court building British Justice system. Picture: Alamy

The prosecutor told jurors Bashir’s alleged behaviour would “damage trust in the police” and “cause all of you to be rightly concerned about whether people who reported sexual offences in the future would be properly and safely dealt with”. The court has heard the 22-year-old woman said she started a relationship with Bashir after reporting a sexual assault to police in 2020. She said Bashir and a female officer had been involved in taking her statement, but he got in touch with her a few days later and asked if she was okay. The woman, who had mental health issues, said she was grateful for his concern and agreed to meet him for a coffee. She said they later met at the Xscape centre in Pontefract, where he drove her to a quiet location and they had some sexual contact in his car. The woman said she had sex with Bashir at her grandmother’s house on two occasions after that, but their meetings stopped when she started another relationship. She told officers they stayed in touch until she became aware that he had posted photographs of the two of them on an adult “swingers” website presenting them as a couple.

The detective was a member of West Yorkshire Police. Picture: Alamy